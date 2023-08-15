On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Expansion ‘Done’ At 16 Teams, Per Brett Yormark

Aug 15, 2023, 9:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Will Big 12 expansion continue beyond 16 teams? Commissioner Brett Yormark says that is not the plan at the moment.

Yormark spoke with reporters on a Zoom call from the three Pac-12 programs officially invited into the Big 12 on August 4 (Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah).

One of the questions tossed Yormark’s way was if he and the Big 12 Conference were looking to add any more teams from the Pac-12 or other conferences.

Brett Yormark says Big 12 expansion is ‘done’ at 16 teams

Yormark, who hit his first anniversary as Big 12 Commissioner earlier this month, replied, “Right now, we’re done.”

The full transcript of Yormark’s quote is courtesy of Justin Spears from the Tucson Star:

“We had a vision, we had a strategy and effectively we’ve been able to execute it. Initially, I wasn’t sure if we’d go to 14 or 16 (universities). I think 16 was kind of the dream scenario candidly. From our perspective, our focus right now is to integrate the four incoming schools as quick as we can — get them comfortable. We’ve already had a couple of transition calls and Zooms with the corner schools, and I’ll be making some campus visits. That’s my focus right now.”

All four of the Pac-12 schools that are joining the Big 12 will become official in the league on August 2, 2024.

Stabilized the Big 12

Throughout the endless speculation regarding Big 12 expansion, Yormark maintained that he and his board of directors had “a plan” for realignment. It was executed in a way that many thought was impossible initially when reports began trickling out in the summer of 2022 that the four corner schools were targets for the Big 12.

The Big 12 has stabilized its future as a 16-team league in an ever-changing college landscape.

Beginning in 2024, Big 12 Conference membership will consist of Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, and West Virginia.

Expansion talk has cooled down

The expansion talk has cooled down now that the Big 12 added the four Pac-12 programs and the Big Ten landed Oregon and Washington. Expansion talk seems to have cooled down on the east coast as well, with the ACC’s deadline for withdrawal notification passing on Tuesday with no one announcing they are leaving that league that is locked into a Grant of Rights agreement through 2036.

There are still questions about what happens with the remaining four members of the PAC-12 (Stanford, Cal, Oregon State, and Washington State). But it appears that the Big 12 will not be expanding anytime soon with those programs.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Kickers Shine During Practice Observation

Observations and tidbits from week three of BYU football fall camp.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Running Back Depth Could Benefit Utah State

After the departure of Calvin Tyler Jr., the Utah State Aggies running back room will have a new leader entering 2023.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast

The Utah State defensive line was one of the hardest-hit position groups as a mass exodus in the transfer portal impacted the Aggies depth.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Hires Former Player Nate Austin To Staff

BYU basketball's "Iron Man" is back in Provo.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Utes Make ESPN College Football’s Top 100 Players For 2023

Three Utes have been recognized Tuesday evening by ESPN College Football as some of the Top 100 players of the impending 2023 season.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: Who Will Be Utah’s Second-Best Player This Season?

It's no secret that Lauri Markkanen will be the Utah Jazz's best player next season. However, the number two spot is seemingly up for grabs.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Big 12 Expansion ‘Done’ At 16 Teams, Per Brett Yormark