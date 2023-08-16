On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

On two-year anniversary of Taliban takeover, newly arrived Utah Afghan refugees protest regime

Aug 16, 2023, 7:25 AM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Refugees in Utah gathered Tuesday to protest the Taliban’s rule and call on the U.S. government to take action on the two-year anniversary of the regime’s takeover of Kabul and Afghanistan.

Some of those refugees just arrived in Utah a couple of weeks ago, as people continue fleeing from Taliban rule.

On the corner of West Temple and 400 South outside the federal courthouse Tuesday, people gathered holding signs with phrases like “UNITE 4 AFGHAN WOMEN” and “USA Must Not Recognize Taliban’s Unjust Take over of AFG.”

“Ban Ban, Taliban!” The group shouted, led by Afghan social rights activist Crystal Bayat.

As they crossed the street in front of cars, to a few honks, they continued chanting.

“Taliban are terrorists!” they yelled.

On the day that marked two years since the Taliban takeover, they called for a take-down — and lifting women up.

For people like Frozan Hatami, who arrived in Utah from Afghanistan two weeks ago, the message was just as urgent as it was two years ago. Hatami explained that she was an activist against the Taliban.

Frozan Hatami stands outside the federal courthouse to protest against the Taliban. (KSL TV)

“We are not allowed to continue education. We are not allowed to work. We are not allowed to, like live a normal life and breathe freely in Afghanistan,” she said. “As a woman, I didn’t even feel like I’m a human being, because everything was restricted for women in Afghanistan.”

The danger for her to live in her home country grew as did her voice. She didn’t want to leave her country, she said, but it became a security issue to stay.

“They cannot stand against Taliban,” Hatami said, of female activists back home. “If they stand against Taliban, they will be shoot or arrested by that extreme group of Taliban.”

Laila Basim and Shamail Tawana Nasiri feel that firsthand. They also arrived in Utah two weeks ago from Afghanistan. They visited the Utah State Capitol Tuesday evening to take pictures for social media of them signs that read, “DON’T RECOGNIZE THE GENDER APARTHEID REGIME IN AFGHANISTAN.”

The two spear-headed resistance movements in Kabul, saying the Taliban shot at them, beat them and attacked them for advocating for women’s rights.

Laila Basim and Shamail Tawana Nasiri stand with signs in front of the Utah Capitol Tuesday, two weeks after fleeing to Utah from Afghanistan. (KSL TV)

Basim explained in Persian that she was pregnant and lost her baby while being beaten by the Taliban last August.

Nasiri, who created the Afghanistan Women’s Movement for Justice and Freedom, said the Taliban were following her to her home and threatening her life.

“And the living for me in Afghanistan was hard and danger. And we have no choice. And we leave our country,” she said.

Their movement will continue in Utah, where they won’t face the threat of physical violence or death.

“We’re happy that being here to have a good life and stay away from discrimination and genocide, and have lives same as other human that has life here. And we’re happy to be here,” Basim said, through a translator.

Nasiri said her family, movement members, and media members are still in danger in Kabul.

“I feel just safe here, and all of my thinking is about womans who are right now fights against the Taliban in the Kabul,” Nasiri said.

Back at the federal courthouse, Hatami walked across 400 South holding a sign, garnering support in the form of honks.

She can now fight freely, without fear and she hopes other Utahns will join her.

“Whatever you can do, just to stand with us,” she said. “Support Afghan women in Afghanistan.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Clearfield City police truck is in the snow...

Eliza Pace

Man killed by falling equipment at Clearfield factory

A man was killed while working at Utility Trailer Manufacturing when some equipment fell on him Wednesday morning. 

10 hours ago

computer keyboard...

Matt Gephardt

How you can avoid automated cybercrime created by artificial intelligence

By now you may have heard of ChatGPT, the software that has taken the artificial intelligence world by storm. Well, now from the dark corners of the internet comes its ill-natured and dangerous cousin.

1 day ago

Jeff Bolson...

Andrew Adams

Ogden homeowner wakes up to find yard a wreck after car crash

A homeowner hoped Tuesday that police would catch those responsible after he woke up to discover a car had crashed into his yard and even apparently collided with his house.

1 day ago

Ron Gibson video...

Cary Schwanitz

Utah Farm Bureau Federation president resigns following arrest, human trafficking investigation

Ron Gibson has resigned as the president of the Utah Farm Bureau the bureau said in a statement that was released Tuesday.

1 day ago

dead mosquitos...

Alex Cabrero

Mosquito abatement teams working overtime in parts of Utah

If you've spent any time outside recently, especially in Northern Utah, chances are you have a few mosquito bites to show it.

1 day ago

This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of a po...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife, but it was a marker

When Denver police responded to a potential case of domestic violence this month, they say a man reached into a vehicle and then soon after rushed toward a police officer.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

On two-year anniversary of Taliban takeover, newly arrived Utah Afghan refugees protest regime