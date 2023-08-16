Man killed by falling equipment at Clearfield factory

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man was killed while working at Utility Trailer Manufacturing when some equipment fell on him Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Scott Manookin with Clearfield Police Department, the accident occurred at 6:30 a.m. this morning near 1111 S. 1000 W. in Clearfield.

Manookin said some equipment suspended over the workers fell, striking the man and giving him a traumatic head injury.

Coworkers administered CPR and the man was later transported to the hospital, but the worker eventually succumbed to his injuries and died.

The victim was only identified as a 27-year-old man from Ogden.