Cougar Connection: Steve Young Welcomes Former BYU QB Jaren Hall To NFL

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Football quarterbacks Steve Young and Jaren Hall shared a special moment with Fanatics on Wednesday.

Young congratulated Hall on the start of his NFL career and spoke highly of the young QB’s character.

“I wanted to congratulate you. Welcome to the league,” Young said.

Hall saw his first action as an NFL player in a preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, August 10.

Seattle won the contest, 24-13.

“Kirk Cousins is a good friend. He’ll teach you a lot of good stuff,” Young said. “Anything he doesn’t know, I’m sure I know so you can always come to me. You’re a great man, I think a lot of you. Best of luck.”

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

