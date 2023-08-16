Mantua restricts water use after pump breaks

MANTUA, Utah — The town of Mantua is restricting water use after its pump broke Wednesday morning.

Harper Johnson, Mantua public works director, said he got a low-level water alarm at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. When workers responded to the well, they found the pump was not on and discovered a problem in the control panel.

Another well has been purchased online, but Johnson said for the time being residents can not use water for outdoor watering including sprinklers.

Johnson said there was enough water to maintain immediate needs. There are 100,000-150,000 gallons of water left over and Johnson said with the usual water use, that will last two or three hours, but if residents cut down on water use, the supply will last longer.

There’s no estimated time when the well will be back up, but a specialist is coming within the next hour.

Johnson advised residents to be cognizant of their water usage and not do anything unnecessary.

The town’s Facebook page said residents should use minimal indoor water only and advised: “absolutely no outside watering until further notice.”