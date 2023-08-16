Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #49 Ricky Rubio

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 49 is point guard Ricky Rubio.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Ricky Rubio’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 49 – Ricky Rubio

Hailing from Spain, the Jazz acquired Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer of 2017 in an effort to convince free agent forward Gordon Hayward to re-sign with the team.

Though Hayward left for the Boston Celtics shortly after, Rubio was a steady presence in the backcourt for the Jazz over the next two seasons where he became a fan and locker-room favorite.

Starting alongside breakout guard Donovan Mitchell, Rubio’s defense, clever playmaking, and professional demeanor were key in two separate playoff runs for the Jazz.

The Spanish guard averaged 12.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in 145 appearances with the Jazz over two regular seasons.

Rubio’s numbers climbed in the playoffs where he averaged 14.6 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.5 rebounds in 11 appearances, including a thrilling first round victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018.

After acquiring Mike Conley during the 2019 offseason, Rubio left the Jazz for the Phoenix Suns, before making stops in Minnesota, and Cleveland.

Despite his short stint in Utah, Rubio ranks among the Jazz all-time top-10 leaders in assists per game, steals per game, and free throw percentage.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops