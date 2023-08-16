KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 2

SALT LAKE CITY – With Week 1 of the high school football season in the state of Utah in the books, there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 2 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 2 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included).

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 2

Dropped out of Top 25: Payson Lions, Cedar Valley Aviators

25. Olympus Titans (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at Spanish Fork, 28-7.

Next Up: vs. Provo on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

24. Bountiful Redhawks (#17)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 24 Herriman, 35-23.

Next Up: @ No. 20 Farmington on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

23. Stansbury Stallions (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Snow Canyon, 32-19.

Next Up: vs. Green Canyon on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

22. Granger Lancers (#12)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 1 Corner Canyon, 55-7.

Next Up: @ Viewmont on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

21. Davis Darts (#21)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 8 Lehi, 28-14.

Next Up: vs. West Jordan on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

20. Farmington Phoenix (#11)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 19 Pleasant Grove, 18-0.

Next Up: vs. No. 24 Bountiful on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

19. Park City Miners (#20)

Previous Result: Win vs. Wasatch, 41-24.

Next Up: @ Timpanogos on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

18. Springville Red Devils (#22)

Previous Result: Win vs. Dixie, 34-7.

Next Up: @ Bonneville on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

17. East Leopards (#13)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 14 Orem, 21-20.

Next Up: vs. No. 2 Skyridge on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

16. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (#18)

Previous Result: Win vs. Morgan, 35-15.

Next Up: @ No. 6 Bingham on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

15. Herriman Mustangs (#24)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 17 Bountiful, 35-23.

Next Up: @ Green Valley (NV) on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

14. Pleasant Grove Vikings (#19)

Previous Result: Win at No. 11 Farmington, 18-0.

Next Up: vs. Weber on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

13. Mountain Ridge Sentinels (#13)

Previous Result: Win vs. Fremont, 37-20.

Next Up: @ Dixie on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

12. Orem Tigers (#14)

Previous Result: Win at No. 13 East, 21-20.

Next Up: @ No. 3 American Fork on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

11. Syracuse Titans (#15)

Previous Result: Win vs. Riverton, 38-0.

Next Up: @ No. 9 Brighton on Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 PM.

10. Timpview Thunderbirds (#4)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 2 Skyridge, 26-14.

Next Up: @ No. 4 Lone Peak on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

9. Brighton Bengals (#10)

Previous Result: Win at Desert Hills, 34-14.

Next Up: vs. No. 11 Syracuse on Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 PM.

8. Alta Hawks (#9)

Previous Result: Win at Layton, 42-14.

Next Up: vs. Westlake on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

7. Lehi Pioneers (#8)

Previous Result: Win at No. 21 Davis, 28-14.

Next Up: vs. Desert Hills on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

6. Bingham Miners (#5)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 7 Lone Peak, 27-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 16 Crimson Cliffs on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

5. West Panthers (#6)

Previous Result: Bye Week

Next Up: @ Santa Margarita (CA) on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

4. Lone Peak Knights (#7)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 5 Bingham, 27-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 10 Timpview on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

3. American Fork Cavemen (#3)

Previous Result: Win at Roy, 42-14.

Next Up: vs. No. 12 Orem on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

2. Skyridge Falcons (#2)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 4 Timpview, 26-14.

Next Up: @ No. 17 East on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers (#1)

Previous Result: Win at No. 12 Granger, 55-7.

Next Up: vs. Bishop Gorman (NV) on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter that has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker that played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Lone Peak High School, where the Knights will host the Timpview Thunderbirds. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 18. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.