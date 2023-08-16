BYU Alumni To Host Service Projects At Football Road Games In 2023

PROVO, Utah – When BYU football hits the road in various Big 12 towns this season, members of BYU Alumni will be looking to give back to those communities.

BYU Alumni is organizing and hosting “Cougs Care” pregame tailgates to benefit nonprofits of the local communities the BYU football team will be visiting in 2023. The first tailgate will occur on September 16 when BYU takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“BYU alumni are focused on connecting for good no matter where we are,” said Michael Johanson, BYU Alumni Association executive director. “Cougs Care projects allow our alumni, fans, and friends to come together to support the team on the road and make a positive and lasting impact in local communities. We hope everyone attending a road game this fall – and even those who aren’t going to the game – can join us in giving and spreading a spirit of service.”

These charity drives are nothing new to BYU Alumni. Last year, they hosted a book drive before the Liberty game in Lynchburg, Virginia. They also held a sock drive before the 2021 Independence Bowl.

This fall will be BYU’s inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference.

The goal for the projects in 2023 is to benefit refugee groups, expand literacy efforts, provide food for communities in need, and collect toys for kids at Christmas.

BYU Alumni Service Project Schedule for the 2023 football season

BYU at Arkansas, September 16, 2023

Tailgate time: 3-5 p.m. (CDT)

Location: TBD

Charity: Supporting St. James Missionary Baptist Church (Fayetteville)

Fans are invited to bring canned goods or other non-perishable items to the tailgate as part of a food drive.

BYU at Kansas, September 23

Tailgate time: TBD

Location: Buford M. Watson, Jr. Park (727 Kentucky St.; Lawrence, KS)

Charity: Lawrence Public School Native American Student Services

Collecting children’s books.

BYU at TCU, October 14

Tailgate time: TBD

Location: Trinity Park (2401 University Drive; Fort Worth)

Charity: Action Alliance International and World Relief

Fans are invited to bring pillowcases, blankets and other bedding items to be donated. Items will be distributed to refugee families in Fort Worth area.

BYU at Texas, October 28

Tailgate time: TBD

Location: Parker Lane Stake Center (2111 Parker Lane; Austin)

Charity: Travis County Sheriff’s Brown Santa Drive

BYU Alumni are encouraging fans to bring children’s toys to the tailgate that Travis County police will collect.

BYU at West Virginia, November 4

Tailgate time: TBD

Location: WVU Alumni Center (1 Alumni Dr. Morgantown)

Charity: WVU’s Nursery School and United Way

Collecting children’s books.

BYU at Oklahoma State, November 25

Tailgate time: TBD

Location: Southern Woods Park (600 W 12th Ave; Stillwater)

Charity: Payne County Youth Services & Eastern Oklahoma Catholic Charities

BYU Alumni will be looking to collect donations of children’s athletic equipment. Specific items requested by the charity include soccer balls, playground balls, frisbees, jump ropes, and footballs.

