Real Salt Lake Acquires Defender Kevon Lambert From Phoenix Rising FC

SALT LAKE CITY – USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC announced the transfer of defender Kevon Lambert to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

The terms of the deal have yet to be released.

NEWS: Phoenix Rising Transfers Kevon Lambert to MLS Side, Real Salt Lake. Thank you for all your hard work and everything you have given to this club. Good luck at RSL! #RisingAsOne | @k_lmbrt27 — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) August 16, 2023

Lambert is the all-time leader in appearances for Rising FC with 161 games played across all competitions. In his seven years in Phoenix, Lambert recorded 15 goals and 10 assists.

He helped the Rising make the Western Conference Championship in 2018 and 2020. In 2019, Phoenix earned the Regular Season Title.

Lambert has also played with the Jamaican national team. He started his career with Montego Bay United in the Jamaica Premier League.

Kevon Lambert’s time here at Phoenix Rising has been beyond memorable. Watch Kevon explain his journey coming to Phoenix and what Phoenix Rising has meant him. #RisingAsOne pic.twitter.com/dXcr7wO33s — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) August 16, 2023

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like RSL acquires defender Kevon Lambert? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.