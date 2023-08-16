On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Acquires Defender Kevon Lambert From Phoenix Rising FC

Aug 16, 2023, 1:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC announced the transfer of defender Kevon Lambert to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

The terms of the deal have yet to be released.

Lambert is the all-time leader in appearances for Rising FC with 161 games played across all competitions. In his seven years in Phoenix, Lambert recorded 15 goals and 10 assists.

He helped the Rising make the Western Conference Championship in 2018 and 2020. In 2019, Phoenix earned the Regular Season Title.

Lambert has also played with the Jamaican national team. He started his career with Montego Bay United in the Jamaica Premier League.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like RSL acquires defender Kevon Lambert? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 2

Week two streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #13 Utah’s Junior Tafuna (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #13 is Utah's Junior Tafuna (DT). Throughout the summer...

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Alumni To Host Service Projects At Football Road Games In 2023

When BYU football travels this season, their alumni groups will be looking to give back to those communities.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Running Backs Ready For High Expectations

The running back room isn't for the faint of heart at Utah football and the 2023 group understands those high expectations.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 2

With Week 1 of the high school football season in the state of Utah in the books, there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #49 Ricky Rubio

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 49 is point guard Ricky Rubio.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Real Salt Lake Acquires Defender Kevon Lambert From Phoenix Rising FC