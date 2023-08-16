60 in 60: #13 Utah’s Junior Tafuna (Defensive Tackle)

On The Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #13 is Utah’s Junior Tafuna (DT).

Utah’s Junior Tafuna

Tafuna is a junior defensive tackle from Taylorsville, Utah.

Before joining the Utes, Tafuna was a standout at Bingham High School as a three-star prospect. He helped the Miners win state titles in 2016 and 2017. As a junior in 2017, Tafuna recorded 74 tackles, one sack, and an interception. During his senior season, Tafuna racked up 64 tackles, one sack, and an interception in 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)


Tafuna was invited to the 2019 Polynesian Bowl and was named second-team all-state his senior year.

Tafuna didn’t see the field during the 2020 season. In 2021, Tafuna saw action in 13 games, including starts in the last 11 games. He compiled 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and a pass breakup. Tafuna was named Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2022, Tafuna started in all 14 games. He posted 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, one interception, two QB hurries, and a pass breakup. Tafuna was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

