On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 2

Aug 16, 2023, 1:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Friday, August 18 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Timpview @ Lone Peak

Here is more information on how to watch Timpview @ Lone Peak.

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football Red Zone Show

Westlake @ Alta

Provo @ Olympus

Skyridge @ East

Park City @ Timpanogos

Moapa Valley (NV) @ Hurricane (The Fan Sports Network)

Mountain Ridge @ Dixie (The Fan Sports Network)

Desert Hills @ Lehi (The Fan Sports Network)

Bear River @ Morgan (Bear River Live)

Kearns @ Woods Cross (Woods Cross Hudl)

Granger @ Viewmont (Viewmont Hudl)

Salem Hills @ Cottonwood (Cottonwood Hudl)

Hillcrest @ Payson (Payson Hudl)

Skyline @ Summit Academy (Summit Academy Hudl)

Clearfield @ Hunter (Hunter Hudl)

Beaver @ Grantsville (TeamHive.live)

Delta @ Millard (TeamHive.live)

Kanab @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Snow Canyon @ Manti (TeamHive.live)

Cedar @ Juab (TeamHive.live)

American Leadership @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)

Enterprise @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Lincoln County (NV) @ Milford (TeamHive.live)

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #13 Utah’s Junior Tafuna (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #13 is Utah's Junior Tafuna (DT). Throughout the summer...

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Acquires Defender Kevon Lambert From Phoenix Rising FC

USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC announced the transfer of defender Kevon Lambert to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Alumni To Host Service Projects At Football Road Games In 2023

When BYU football travels this season, their alumni groups will be looking to give back to those communities.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Running Backs Ready For High Expectations

The running back room isn't for the faint of heart at Utah football and the 2023 group understands those high expectations.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 2

With Week 1 of the high school football season in the state of Utah in the books, there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #49 Ricky Rubio

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 49 is point guard Ricky Rubio.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 2