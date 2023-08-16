Report: Jazz Season Opener At Home Against Kings

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will reportedly host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, October 25 in their season opener.

James Ham of The Kings Beat Podcast and ESPN1320 in Sacramento reported the news on the heels of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament dates announcement Tuesday.

“Hearing Kings open on the road against the Utah Jazz on 10/25,” Ham shared on social media. “First home game is 10/27 against the Warriors on ESPN.”

Last week Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the NBA’s opening night schedule would feature only two games as the reigning champion Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors.

TNT has traditionally aired an opening night doubleheader featuring four of the league’s premier teams with the rest of the league opening play the following night.

The Jazz will officially release their full schedule on Thursday at 1 pm MST.

Jazz Schedule Features Two National TV Games

Though the Jazz have yet to announce their full schedule, at least two games will be nationally televised during the 2023-24 season.

After Tuesday’s In-Season Tournament schedule release, the NBA announced which cup games would be nationally televised.

The Jazz will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday, November 11. The game will be televised on ESPN and 8 p.m. MST.

The team will then travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Tuesday, November 21. The game will be played at 8 p.m. MST and televised on TNT.

The Jazz will also play the Memphis Grizzlies in group play on November 10 in Memphis and then return home for a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 14.

Both games will be available on local broadcast.

