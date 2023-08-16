On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Jazz Season Opener At Home Against Kings

Aug 16, 2023, 2:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will reportedly host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, October 25 in their season opener.

James Ham of The Kings Beat Podcast and ESPN1320 in Sacramento reported the news on the heels of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament dates announcement Tuesday.

“Hearing Kings open on the road against the Utah Jazz on 10/25,” Ham shared on social media. “First home game is 10/27 against the Warriors on ESPN.”

Last week Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the NBA’s opening night schedule would feature only two games as the reigning champion Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors.

TNT has traditionally aired an opening night doubleheader featuring four of the league’s premier teams with the rest of the league opening play the following night.

The Jazz will officially release their full schedule on Thursday at 1 pm MST.

Jazz Schedule Features Two National TV Games

Though the Jazz have yet to announce their full schedule, at least two games will be nationally televised during the 2023-24 season.

After Tuesday’s In-Season Tournament schedule release, the NBA announced which cup games would be nationally televised.

The Jazz will host the Phoenix Suns on Friday, November 11. The game will be televised on ESPN and 8 p.m. MST.

The team will then travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Tuesday, November 21. The game will be played at 8 p.m. MST and televised on TNT.

The Jazz will also play the Memphis Grizzlies in group play on November 10 in Memphis and then return home for a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 14.

Both games will be available on local broadcast.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Director Of Athletics Diana Sabau ‘Hits Ground Running’

Utah State University formally introduced Diana Sabau as the new Vice President and Director of Athletics after an extensive hiring process.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 2

Week two streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #13 Utah’s Junior Tafuna (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #13 is Utah's Junior Tafuna (DT). Throughout the summer...

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Acquires Defender Kevon Lambert From Phoenix Rising FC

USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC announced the transfer of defender Kevon Lambert to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Alumni To Host Service Projects At Football Road Games In 2023

When BYU football travels this season, their alumni groups will be looking to give back to those communities.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Running Backs Ready For High Expectations

The running back room isn't for the faint of heart at Utah football and the 2023 group understands those high expectations.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Report: Jazz Season Opener At Home Against Kings