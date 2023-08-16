Utah’s largest high school welcomes 830 freshmen on first day of school

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Alarm clocks went off early Wednesday morning as thousands of students across the state woke up for the first day of school.

One of those districts included Granite School District, which includes Granger High, home of the Lancers.

The Granite School District planned to build a strong foundation from day one.

Granger High Cheerleader, Twilite Blackwell walked into her final first day of school.

“I’m glad to be back. I missed it honestly,” Blackwell said.

The district said Granger High is the biggest high school in the state with 3,200 students.

BRRRINGG!!!⏰ Lots of alarms are going off right now as several districts head back to school! 📚✏️🚌 Hanging out w student body officers at Granger High getting ready to welcome back incoming freshmen. Wake up with us as we all head back to school on KSL-TODAY! @KSL5TV! pic.twitter.com/5PU9Z7IBAg — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) August 16, 2023

“I’m excited. Last year; best year!” Jaziley Santibanez, another Granger High cheerleader said.

More than 830 students are walking through the high school’s doors for the first time as incoming freshmen.

“I feel like everyone has different stories, and I think that is really nice to get to know people,” Santibanez said.

Transitioning into high school can be intimidating, which is why upperclassmen helped by welcoming students and offering words of wisdom.

“School is what you put into it. If it’s just a place that is boring and you don’t want to be there, that’s what it’s going to be. But, if you think it’s a place where you can have fun – you can meet new friends, that’s also what it’s going to be,” Jacob Harvey, SBO President said.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help and just be confident,” Blackwell said.

Granite is only one of the districts across the state heading back to the classroom.

Many schools are following over the next couple of weeks.