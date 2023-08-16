Utah State Director Of Athletics Diana Sabau ‘Hits Ground Running’

On The Site:
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State University introduced Diana Sabau as their new Vice President and Director of Athletics on August 10.

Sabau sat down with KSL Sports’ Mariluz Cook to talk about the position.

“Utah State is a strong brand, nationally known for their success and strong foundation,” Sabau said about leaving the Big Ten for Utah State. “We can really elevate this and achieve a little bit more.”

Sabau went on to praise USU President Elizabeth Cantwell and the passion displayed by staff within the Aggie athletics department.

“I was impressed with President Cantwell’s background, her commitment, and her excitement. The staff here is strong. I’ve gotten the best of everything and it just got me that much more excited because you can almost feel it.”

As the landscape of college athletics shifts, Sabau’s goal is to focus on winning.

“I think that these have been some of the most challenging times in college athletics. Everyone has worked harder and slept a little less. Within Utah State athletics, we have to do our best and we have to invest in winning. We want to be at the top of the conference because that is going to help the conference be stronger as well.”

About Diana Sabau

Sabau joins Utah State with a wealth of big-time college athletics experience. According to the Big Ten, Sabau has been serving as the league’s deputy commissioner and chief sports officer. Sabau oversaw “the administration of all 28 Big Ten Conference sponsored sports, which includes managing affiliate memberships, competition, scheduling, championships, sportsmanship, officiating, and awards. The role was created in 2021, making Sabau the first Big Ten Conference chief sports officer in the 125-year history of the conference.”

Before joining the Big Ten, Sabau was a senior deputy athletic director at Ohio State University where she helped the football program transition for head coach Urban Meyer to Ryan Day after the 2018 season.

Sabau has a master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio University and a bachelor’s from St. Bonaventure University. She also attended Oxford University and Somerville College.

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

