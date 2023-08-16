On The Site:
Flash flood warning for Kane County

Aug 16, 2023, 3:17 PM

Alstrom Point in Kane County. (Kane County Sheriff's Office)...

Alstrom Point in Kane County. (Kane County Sheriff's Office)

(Kane County Sheriff's Office)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

KANE COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Kane County until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This warning includes Buckskin Gulch, Wire Pass, Coyote Wash, and House Rock Valley Road. Radar estimates up to 0.75 of rain has already fallen.

NWS said people should avoid creeks and streams, dry washes, and slot canyons.

NWS admonished drivers with the mantra, “turn around, don’t drown,” when encountering flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles.

