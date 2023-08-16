KANE COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Kane County until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This warning includes Buckskin Gulch, Wire Pass, Coyote Wash, and House Rock Valley Road. Radar estimates up to 0.75 of rain has already fallen.

This warning includes Buckskin Gulch, Wire Pass, Coyote Wash, and House Rock Valley Road. Radar estimates up to 0.75 of rain has already fallen. Avoid this area! #utwx https://t.co/fnIMiNt5Bg — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 16, 2023

NWS said people should avoid creeks and streams, dry washes, and slot canyons.

NWS admonished drivers with the mantra, “turn around, don’t drown,” when encountering flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles.