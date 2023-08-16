Leeches reported in Herriman’s Blackridge Reservoir

HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman City said that they’ve had recent reports of leeches in Blackridge Reservoir. While not known to be physically harmful, the city urges visitors to be aware.

Tucked nicely in between the Herriman hills and the ever-expanding southwest neighborhoods, the reservoir’s population has increased steadily each summer. It’s become one of the few ways to cool off in the area.

Despite some of the bugs found by the water in the past, people have persisted to crowd around the suburbia oasis. The addition of leeches though might rob the fun for some beach-goers.

“Be aware that the reservoir water is untreated and is primarily used as a storage facility for secondary water. Swimmers may encounter these or other nuisances,” said the city in a Facebook post.

Herriman City is looking into mitigating factors they can pursue that will prevent these critters from taking over. One option they’re considering is to stock the water with fish that will feed on the leeches and snails.

The ecosystem of the beloved pool may be facing changes, not excluding the people in it. The city has recently considered charging for parking due to the traffic nuisance the parking lot causes to nearby residents.

Regardless of the talk of possible changes and shocking creatures, some regulars have remained outspokenly dedicated to their favorite summer spot.