On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Leeches reported in Herriman’s Blackridge Reservoir

Aug 16, 2023, 4:29 PM | Updated: 4:59 pm

Blackridge Reservoir Update (Herriman City)...

Blackridge Reservoir Update (Herriman City)

(Herriman City)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN, Utah — Herriman City said that they’ve had recent reports of leeches in Blackridge Reservoir. While not known to be physically harmful, the city urges visitors to be aware.

Tucked nicely in between the Herriman hills and the ever-expanding southwest neighborhoods, the reservoir’s population has increased steadily each summer. It’s become one of the few ways to cool off in the area.

Despite some of the bugs found by the water in the past, people have persisted to crowd around the suburbia oasis. The addition of leeches though might rob the fun for some beach-goers.

“Be aware that the reservoir water is untreated and is primarily used as a storage facility for secondary water. Swimmers may encounter these or other nuisances,” said the city in a Facebook post.

Herriman City is looking into mitigating factors they can pursue that will prevent these critters from taking over. One option they’re considering is to stock the water with fish that will feed on the leeches and snails.

The ecosystem of the beloved pool may be facing changes, not excluding the people in it. The city has recently considered charging for parking due to the traffic nuisance the parking lot causes to nearby residents.

Regardless of the talk of possible changes and shocking creatures, some regulars have remained outspokenly dedicated to their favorite summer spot.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

TRAXX train stop...

MARIAH MAYNES, KSLNewsRadio

UTA announces ‘Zero Fare for Clean Air’ on Thursday and Friday

Utah Transit Authority announced free fare days August 17-18. The free fare days, called “Zero Fare for Clean Air” are funded by the Utah State Legislature. The project intends to increase awareness and encourage public transit use on bad air quality days. 

17 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Cedar High School in Cedar City. (KSL-TV)...

Michael Houck

Police: Man in custody after causing Cedar High School to go on ‘secure’

Cedar High School was placed on secure lockout after a man walked into the school, police say.

17 hours ago

FILE - In this undated image provided by Christina M. Selby, three pinyon jays sit in a piñon tree...

Associated Press

Wildlife managers to review plight of a Western bird linked to piñon forests, including in Utah

U.S. wildlife managers announced Wednesday that they will investigate whether a bird that is inextricably linked to the piñon and juniper forests that span the Western United States warrants protection under the Endangered Species Act.

17 hours ago

FILE - Jefferson County Public Schools buses packed with students make their way through the Detric...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake father faces charges after 4th grader brought his gun to school

The father of a fourth grade student who brought a gun to school is now facing criminal charges after investigators determined that he also shouldn't have had a gun.

17 hours ago

Alstrom Point in Kane County. (Kane County Sheriff's Office)...

Eliza Pace

Flash flood warning for Kane County

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Kane County until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

17 hours ago

Granger High School welcomes students back to school...

Karah Brackin

Utah’s largest high school welcomes 830 freshmen on first day of school

Alarm clocks went off early Wednesday morning as thousands of students across the state headed back to the classroom.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Leeches reported in Herriman’s Blackridge Reservoir