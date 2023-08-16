On The Site:
Fire destroys camper trailers at Lake Point

Aug 16, 2023, 5:09 PM

Firefighters in front of one of the destroyed camping trailers. (North Tooele Fire District)...

Firefighters in front of one of the destroyed camping trailers. (North Tooele Fire District)

(North Tooele Fire District)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A fire engulfed several camping trailers in a Tooele County city Tuesday night.

First responders received several calls about a fire at 8868 Lakeshore Drive at approximately 7 p.m., according to the North Tooele Fire District.

North Tooele Fire District Jon Smith told KSL TV when firefighters arrived, at least two camper trailers and a car were fully engulfed in flames.

Smith said fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to nearby vegetation and threatened other nearby structures.

“This could have also very easily spread due to the surrounding vegetation becoming dry in the summer heat,” states the fire district’s Facebook post.

The fire district reports no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

