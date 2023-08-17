On The Site:
Rep. Kotter resigns from Utah House

Aug 16, 2023, 6:25 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm

Smiling man at a microphone...

Rep. Quinn Kotter represented Utah House District 26 and resigned Aug. 16, 2023. (Utah House)

(Utah House)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Quinn Kotter will resign as a Utah lawmaker.

Kotter notified House Speaker Brad Wilson of his intent to resign effective Sept. 9 in a letter.

In the letter Kotter cited stress and health concerns contributing to his resignation.

“Life circumstances have affected my ability to devote my full attenton and energies to this position of service, and the stress has begun to severely affect my health and work,” he wrote. The full letter can be found below.

“I wish him the best as he serves our county and state in other capacities,” House Speaker Brad Wilson said on social media platform X. “We wish Rep Kotter health and happiness,” Utah House Majority stated on X.

Kotter represented House District 26, that contains residents in Magna and West Valley City, west of Salt Lake City. He was a freshman lawmaker, unseating a Democrat incumbent.

On his election webpage it states:

Quinn is a Utah native, University of Utah graduate, and multi-state licensed professional chemical engineer who uses his expertise to take sulfur pollutants out of our air.

He served on five committees, including two interim committees, one subcommittee and the Heath and Human Services and House Public Utilities, Energy and Technology committees. On the Utah State Legislature website he is listed as a sponsor for two House bills, one for suspended driver license appeals amendments and one for governmental immunity amendments.

He was chided by Democrats for his statements in a House Health and Human Services Committee meeting during a discussion about gender-affirming care to transgender kids. His comments were called “puzzling.”

“His embarrassing monologue in the Health and Human Services Committee last night further proved that he cannot be trusted to represent his diverse district in a serious manner,” Diane Lewis, Utah Democratic Party Chair said of Kotter.

Letter of Resignation – Quinn Kotter by LarryDCurtis on Scribd

Rep. Kotter resigns from Utah House