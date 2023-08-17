On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Person trapped in major Highland Drive crash

Aug 16, 2023, 9:45 PM | Updated: 9:45 pm

Highland Drive Extrication (Cottonwood Heights Police Department)...

Highland Drive Extrication (Cottonwood Heights Police Department)

(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A major crash has been reported at Interstate 215 and Highland Drive and one person is trapped in a crushed car under a Ram truck.

Rescue crews desperately work to extricate a trapped person. Southbound traffic is completely blocked and the I-215 off-ramp is closed.

Authorities advise to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and more details will be published when the information is released.

 

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

A Clearfield City police truck is in the snow...

Eliza Pace

Man killed by falling equipment at Clearfield factory

A man was killed while working at Utility Trailer Manufacturing when some equipment fell on him Wednesday morning. 

23 hours ago

First responders at the scene at Echo Reservoir. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Witness recounts tragic aftermath of propeller incident that killed 3-year-old boy

A man who witnessed the emergency response to a fatal boating incident at Echo Reservoir recounted what happened on Sunday.

2 days ago

two trucks, one turned on its side...

Larry D. Curtis and Michael Houck, KSL TV

1 killed in St. George collision, 1 man arrested

One man is dead and another driver is in police custody after a collision in St. George Tuesday.

2 days ago

The scene of the fire in American Fork. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

1 firefighter injured, 3 outbuildings destroyed in American Fork fire

A fire destroyed three outbuildings in American Fork and sent one firefighter to the hospital early Tuesday morning,

2 days ago

Easton Oliverson, the Little League baseball player, who was injured in a fall from a bunk bed, ret...

Associated Press

Little League World Series permanently removes bunk beds in wake of player’s head injury

Teams that stay in the Williamsport complex for the Little League World Series will continue to sleep in single beds in the wake of last year’s incident where a boy seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk.

3 days ago

This Aug. 9, 2023 photo taken by his stepfather Mike Eilers and provided by Mike Cicchino shows Mik...

Associated Press

Survivor stories: Alone in a fight to survive, Maui residents had moments to make life-or-death choices

The smoke was starting to blot out the sun. Winds were howling, and heat bore down as flames licked the trees on the horizon. The power had been out all day, so Mike Cicchino thought he’d drive to the hardware store for a generator. He turned off his street, and in an instant, his Lahaina neighborhood seemed to spiral into a war zone.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Person trapped in major Highland Drive crash