Person trapped in major Highland Drive crash
Aug 16, 2023, 9:45 PM | Updated: 9:45 pm
(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)
SALT LAKE CITY — A major crash has been reported at Interstate 215 and Highland Drive and one person is trapped in a crushed car under a Ram truck.
Rescue crews desperately work to extricate a trapped person. Southbound traffic is completely blocked and the I-215 off-ramp is closed.
Authorities advise to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and more details will be published when the information is released.