Woman critically injured after being trapped in car that was crushed by truck

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A woman is in critical condition after a three-car crash that left her trapped in her vehicle Wednesday night.

Cottonwood Heights police said a white pickup truck was heading northbound on Highland Drive when, for an unknown reason, it crossed several lanes of traffic and collided with two other vehicles on the Interstate 215 offramp.

The truck ended up on top of one of the vehicles, crushing the top of that car. The female driver of that car was trapped for approximately 60 minutes as first responders worked to extricate her from the vehicle.

She was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in extremely critical condition.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries to their lip while the driver of the third vehicle transported themselves to an area hospital for some minor injuries.

Southbound traffic on Highland Drive was completely blocked and the I-215 offramp was closed for hours Wednesday night.