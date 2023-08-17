On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Hilary strengthens to a hurricane, could bring heavy rain to Southern California, Southwest this weekend

Aug 17, 2023, 8:28 AM | Updated: 8:29 am

Hurricane Hilary is expected to have some impact on Utah this weekend. (KSL TV)...

Hurricane Hilary is expected to have some impact on Utah this weekend. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY TAYLOR WARD


CNN

LOS ANGELES (CNN) Hilary strengthened into a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Mexico on Thursday and is on track to pass along Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. It threatens possible impacts in parts of the West as a weaker system.

Hilary is forecast to rapidly intensify through the end of the week into a Category 4 hurricane with winds of at least 130 mph, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center warned.

The hurricane was about 320 miles south of Manzanillo, Mexico, Thursday morning, whipping maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Hilary is expected to weaken significantly before it reaches Southern California and parts of the Southwest, but could potentially bring significant impacts to these areas in the form of heavy rain and flooding.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles, said on Wednesday “multiple years’ worth of precipitation” could potentially fall in some of California’s driest areas.

With an uncertain forecast, a wide range of outcomes is still possible as Hilary will be moving parallel to the Baja Peninsula. Small deviations in the track will lead to significant shifts in rainfall amounts and impacts.

“This does have the potential to be a very high impact event for portions of Southern California,” the San Diego National Weather Service said. “There is still a degree of uncertainty in the forecast and more details will come on exact timing, location, and magnitude of impacts in the coming days.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A West Valley police car. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley police investigating apparent fatal stabbing

A 24-year-old man with apparent stab wounds was found deceased at a West Valley park Thursday morning.

10 hours ago

Bailey Honda says his family lost their home in Lahaina, Hawaii....

MIKE ANDERSON AND CIMARON NEUGEBAUER, KSL TV

Locals get help directly to Maui by creating donation list

Bailey Honda says his family lost their home in Lahaina, Hawaii.

1 day ago

Latter-day Saint missionaries serving on Maui. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Missionaries focus on service in second Maui town hit by wildfires

LDS missionaries on Maui have been working further upcountry clearing debris. Their hope is to help those who are struggling, no matter what part of the island they live on.

1 day ago

A woman was extricated from her vehicle after it was crushed by a pickup truck in a crash. (Cottonw...

Josh Ellis and Mary Culbertson

Woman critically injured after being trapped in car that was crushed by truck

A woman is in critical condition after a three-car crash that left her trapped in her vehicle Wednesday night.

1 day ago

Five people were rushed to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after their mobile ho...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Five taken to hospital after mobile home fire, some with ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Five people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after their mobile home became fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in southern Utah.

1 day ago

Dickersons Fire in American Fork (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

House fire for American Fork family for the second time

A family in American Fork awoke up at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to their house on fire. It wasn't their fault, but it's the second time they've had a house fire.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Hilary strengthens to a hurricane, could bring heavy rain to Southern California, Southwest this weekend