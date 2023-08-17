West Valley police investigating apparent fatal stabbing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 24-year-old man with apparent stab wounds was found deceased at a West Valley park Thursday morning.

Officers were notified around 5:45 a.m. about a man “who was not conscious and appeared to have multiple wounds” at Scottsdale Park, 3755 W. 3100 South. They arrived to find a deceased man, according to police.

Very few details about the case were released Thursday morning, including the man’s identity.

“Investigators are on scene gathering evidence. At this time, they are working to determine what happened and who is responsible,” police stated.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 801-840-4000.