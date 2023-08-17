On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Man arrested after jumping off Eiffel Tower with a parachute

Aug 17, 2023, 11:18 AM

FILE: People gather at a popular Eiffel Tower viewing spot on March 29, 2023 in Paris, France. The ...

FILE: People gather at a popular Eiffel Tower viewing spot on March 29, 2023 in Paris, France. The country has experienced weeks of protests and strike actions related to a rise in the pension age, which was passed last week. The 10th day of nationwide protests in France against the pension reforms are also calling out the police brutality from pervious strikes. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NIAMH KENNEDY


CNN

PARIS (CNN)Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute on Thursday, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

A man scaled a pillar of the iconic landmark early morning local time, BFMTV reported, citing police sources.

The tower’s management company, SETE (Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel) said the man was detected in “less than a minute” by security after entering the site. Attempts by the tower’s intervention brigade to deter him proved unsuccessful and he went ahead with his jump from the attraction.

He landed on the roof of a nearby sports center before being arrested by police, according to BFMTV.

SETE lodged a complaint following Thursday’s incident. In their statement, they condemned “this type of irresponsible action, which endangers those working on or under the structure,” according to BFMTV.

The tower was slightly delayed in opening on Thursday morning due to the incident, according to BFMTV.

The incident is the latest in a series of security incidents over the past week at the site.

Two American men were discovered on Monday after spending a drunken night up the Eiffel Tower, the monument’s management told CNN.

The two men, who had Sunday evening tickets for Paris’ famous iron tower, were “allegedly trapped there due to their excessive alcohol consumption,” the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

And on Saturday, the tower was evacuated for several hours over a bomb threat.

The three floors of the tower, as well as the courtyard, were evacuated while authorities assessed the threat, BFMTV reported.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about...

Hyung-Jin Kim, Associated Press

North Korea asserts US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned with American society

North Korea says a U.S. soldier who bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean border last month did so after being disillusioned at the inequality of American society.

3 days ago

Rescuers remove mud and debris as they search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a te...

Associated Press

Heavy rains, floods, landslides kill at least 48, many others trapped in India’s Himalayan region

Indian officials say heavy monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides in the country's Himalayan region, leaving at least 48 people dead and many others trapped.

4 days ago

Former Assembly member and Ecuador presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, speaks to journa...

Jonny Hallam, Ana Maria Cañizares, Karol Suarez, Helen Regan and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio assassinated at campaign event

A candidate in Ecuador’s upcoming presidential election, Fernando Villavicencio, was assassinated at a campaign event in the capital Wednesday.

8 days ago

American nurse Alix Dorsainvil...

Associated Press

American nurse and her young daughter freed nearly two weeks after abduction in Haiti

An aid organization in Haiti says that American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter have been freed nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince.

9 days ago

Catia Lattouf poses for a photo with hummingbirds in her care, in her apartment that she has turned...

Associated Press

A woman in Mexico City turns her apartment into a clinic for dozens of ailing hummingbirds

Gently holding a baby hummingbird between her hands, Catia Lattouf says, “Hello, cute little guy. Are you very hungry?” It’s the newest patient at her apartment in a toney section of Mexico City

10 days ago

Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah, Pakist...

Sim Tanveer, Associated Press

Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90

Ten cars of an express train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Man arrested after jumping off Eiffel Tower with a parachute