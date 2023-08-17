Utah man arrested for sending and receiving ‘egregious’ child pornography

SALT LAKE CITY — A 27-year-old American Fork man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

An affidavit of probable cause states that in April and May Bradlee Matthew Campbell communicated with an individual about child sex abuse and distributed one file of explicit sexual abuse of a child. Campbell is also said to have received at least 10 images of child sexual abuse that were called “egregious” because of the age of the victims and the pain they endured.

Documents state that Campbell communicated about why he liked the images.

“Throughout the conversation, the defendant repeatedly describes his perversions and intent to molest a child,” the affidavit states. It also claims Campbell was in contact with an adult in another state about that person’s crimes against an infant and was interested in meeting to sexually assault a child.

In the conversations, Campbell is said to have specified children he either observed or knew in real life and his desire to sexually abuse them and when learning of planned sexual abuse, requested to take part. He was living in a residence near 200 North and Caveman Boulevard in American Fork.

“I believe that this defendant should be held without bail because he poses a risk to any children in the public,” documents state.

The affidavit was written and investigation was carried out by U.S. Homeland Security agent in Utah while the Utah County Sheriff’s Office booked Campbell, held without bail.

He was arrested on suspicion 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, all first-degree felony. He will be held without bail.