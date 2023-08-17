On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah man arrested for sending and receiving ‘egregious’ child pornography

Aug 17, 2023, 11:10 AM

emergency lights generic...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 27-year-old American Fork man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

An affidavit of probable cause states that in April and May Bradlee Matthew Campbell communicated with an individual about child sex abuse and distributed one file of explicit sexual abuse of a child. Campbell is also said to have received at least 10 images of child sexual abuse that were called “egregious” because of the age of the victims and the pain they endured.

Documents state that Campbell communicated about why he liked the images.

“Throughout the conversation, the defendant repeatedly describes his perversions and intent to molest a child,” the affidavit states. It also claims Campbell was in contact with an adult in another state about that person’s crimes against an infant and was interested in meeting to sexually assault a child.

In the conversations, Campbell is said to have specified children he either observed or knew in real life and his desire to sexually abuse them and when learning of planned sexual abuse, requested to take part. He was living in a residence near 200 North and Caveman Boulevard in American Fork.

“I believe that this defendant should be held without bail because he poses a risk to any children in the public,” documents state.

 

The affidavit was written and investigation was carried out by U.S. Homeland Security agent in Utah while the Utah County Sheriff’s Office booked Campbell, held without bail.

He was arrested on suspicion 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, all first-degree felony. He will be held without bail.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A woman was extricated from her vehicle after it was crushed by a pickup truck in a crash. (Cottonw...

Josh Ellis

Police: Driver who caused crash that crushed woman’s car admitted to reaching for dropped water bottle

The driver accused of causing a three-car crash that critically injured a woman was arrested after police say he admitted to reaching for a water bottle he dropped while speeding on Highland Drive. 

12 hours ago

A 24-year-old man with apparent stab wounds was found deceased at a park in West Valley Thursday mo...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley police investigating apparent fatal stabbing

A 24-year-old man with apparent stab wounds was found deceased at a West Valley park Thursday morning.

12 hours ago

Hurricane Hilary is expected to have some impact on Utah this weekend. (KSL TV)...

Taylor Ward

Hilary strengthens to a hurricane, could bring heavy rain to Southern California, Southwest this weekend

Hilary strengthened into a hurricane in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Mexico on Thursday and is on track to pass along Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

12 hours ago

Bailey Honda says his family lost their home in Lahaina, Hawaii....

Mike Anderson and Cimaron Neugebauer

Locals get help directly to Maui by creating donation list

Bailey Honda says his family lost their home in Lahaina, Hawaii.

2 days ago

Latter-day Saint missionaries serving on Maui. (KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Missionaries focus on service in second Maui town hit by wildfires

LDS missionaries on Maui have been working further upcountry clearing debris. Their hope is to help those who are struggling, no matter what part of the island they live on.

2 days ago

A woman was extricated from her vehicle after it was crushed by a pickup truck in a crash. (Cottonw...

Josh Ellis and Mary Culbertson

Woman critically injured after being trapped in car that was crushed by truck

A woman is in critical condition after a three-car crash that left her trapped in her vehicle Wednesday night.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah man arrested for sending and receiving ‘egregious’ child pornography