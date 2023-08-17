BYU Basketball Releases First Nonconference Schedule As Big 12 Program

PROVO, Utah – The 2023-24 BYU basketball nonconference schedule is officially out. There was a lot of intrigue with how BYU would line up opponents this season as the Cougars prepare to navigate their first season as a Big 12 program.

BYU has already learned the ways of a power conference team, lining up many home games.

On Thursday, BYU released the nonconference schedule that features 13 games. Nine of the 13 games will be played inside the Marriott Center. One will be at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City (vs. Fresno State), two will be played in Las Vegas against future Big 12 foe Arizona State then either Vanderbilt or NC State on Thanksgiving weekend.

The lone true road game is at rival Utah on December 9 at the Huntsman Center.

BYU will open the 2023-24 season against Houston Christian (formerly known as Houston Baptist) on November 6 at the Marriott Center. Then BYU faces defending National Runner-Up and rival San Diego State in Provo on November 10.

BYU will have a pair of home games against Southeastern Louisiana and Morgan State before going to Las Vegas for the inaugural four-team Vegas Showdown against Arizona State and then either Vanderbilt or NC State.

BYU adds former WAC, MWC rival Wyoming

The big surprise on the schedule release was the addition of an old WAC and Mountain West rival, Wyoming. Wyoming will travel to Provo for the first time since 2011 on December 30. The Pokes finished last season 9-22 in the third year under head coach Jeff Linder.

BYU holds a 105-69 all-time record against Wyoming.

The December 9 tilt against Utah will be the last meeting between the two in-state rivals as out-of-conference foes. On August 2, 2024, Utah will join the Big 12 Conference after 13 years in the Pac-12 Conference.

Utah finished 17-15 last season and 10-10 in the Pac-12 Conference in the second year under head coach Craig Smith.

BYU basketball comes into this year looking to improve on a 19-15 season that saw the Cougars not qualify for one of the top two postseason tournaments.

Here’s the entire 2023-24 BYU basketball nonconference schedule.

BYU basketball knows who they will face in Big 12 play, they don’t have the dates lined up yet. The Big 12 will announce those in the near future.

2023-24 BYU basketball schedule for nonconference

Nov. 6 – Houston Christian

Nov. 10 – San Diego State

Nov. 15 – Southeastern Louisiana

Nov. 18 – Morgan State

Nov. 23 – vs. Arizona State (Las Vegas, Michelob ULTRA Arena)

Nov. 24 – vs. NC State/Vanderbilt (Las Vegas, Michelob ULTRA Arena)

Dec. 1 – vs. Fresno State (Delta Center)

Dec. 5 – Evansville

Dec. 9 – at Utah

Dec. 13 – Denver

Dec. 16 – Georgia State

Dec. 22 – Bellarmine

Dec. 30 – Wyoming

