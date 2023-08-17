Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #48 Bobby Hansen

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 48 is guard Bobby Hansen.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Bobby Hansen’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 48 – Bobby Hansen

Originally drafted by the Jazz in the third round of the 1983 draft, Hansen spent the first seven seasons of his nine-year NBA career in Utah.

Hailing from Iowa, the guard was a bit player for the Jazz during his first two seasons in the league before finding a full-time spot in the rotation during his third year.

Between 1985 and 1990 Hansen started 295 of a possible 362 games averaging 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in just over 23 minutes per game.



Hansen was a notoriously strong postseason performer upping his averages to 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists during his five-year run as a starter with the Jazz, and never missed the playoffs during his seven-year tenure with the team.

In 1990, the Jazz traded Hansen to the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-team deal to acquire guard Jeff Malone.

Hansen would play 38 games with Sacramento before being rerouted to the Chicago Bulls where he played a key role in erasing a 15-point fourth quarter deficit in the series clinching game six of the 1992 NBA Finals.

After securing a title with the Bulls, Hansen retired from the NBA.

