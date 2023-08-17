Black Desert Resort Putting On For Utah As Host For PGA, LPGA Tours

SALT LAKE CITY – The PGA and LPGA both have plans to tee off in Utah in the next two years. Both will do so from the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

David Viveiros, Director of Championship Events for Black Desert Resort, joined the KSL Sports Zone to talk about the future of professional golf in Utah.

The LPGA Tour is headed to Utah in 2025! 🌄 Black Desert Resort near St. George, Utah will host a future LPGA Tour event in 2025! MORE ⬇️ https://t.co/8ucTM0hRud — LPGA (@LPGA) May 30, 2023

“Everyone will know more around the end of September or the beginning of October,” Viveiros said. “(That’s) when we will give more information on tickets and what’s going up over there.”

Before the PGA and LPGA tours come to Utah, the official developmental golf tour of the LPGA Tour will take place at the Soldier Hollow Golf Course from September 7-9.

Viveiros said that fans can already look into getting in on the action at the club’s website.

Black Desert Resort Golf Course in St. George part of Greater Zion, proudly announces being named the future host of an LPGA Tour competition beginning in 2025. #lpga #Golf https://t.co/cRS17ggFKy — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 30, 2023

“VIP club tickets are available,” Viveiros said. “We have an incredible 18th green hospitality. It’s one of the best experiences so far in professional golf for hospitality. The clubhouse is available for everybody.”

With momentum continuously building for professional golf in the state of Utah, some may wonder how far it can go or what the end goal might be. Viveiros said that the Black Desert Resort aims to be a community builder.

“From our perspective, we want to be seen as the community builder around professional golf,” Viveiros said. “Especially elevating the women’s professional golf experience for the LPGA players. We have a multi-year contract with the PGA tour and LPGA tour, which is going to benefit the whole state of Utah when it comes to brand exposure.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.