On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Announce 2023-24 Schedule

Aug 17, 2023, 1:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz released their 2023-24 schedule for the upcoming NBA season.

The Jazz will open the season on October 25 against the Sacramento Kings and conclude the year against the Golden State Warriors on April 14.

The organization enters the season with raised expectations after a surprisingly strong 2022-23 campaign, plus the addition of veteran John Collins, and rookies Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh.

Utah Jazz Release Full 2023-24 NBA Schedule

The Jazz will host the Kings (Oct. 25) and the Los Angeles Clippers (Oct. 27) to open the season before facing the Phoenix Suns on October 28 for their first road game.

The team has two six-game road trips stretching from December 20-28 and January 20-30.

The longest homestand will be six games between January 10-18.

The Jazz schedule features 13 sets of back to back games including six road/road, four home/home, and three home/road sets.

The NBA All-Star Break runs from February 16-21 in Indiana.

Unlike recent years the Jazz have a relatively light holiday schedule.

The team will host the Dallas Mavericks on New Years Day, host the Indiana Pacres on MLK Jr. Day, host the Los Angeles Lakers on Valentines, and play in Sacramento on Easter.

NBA Announces In-Season Tournament Dates

On Tuesday the NBA announced the dates and pairings for the inaugural in-season tournament, including the four cup games for the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz find themselves in group play with the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Phoenix Suns.

To open tournament play, the Jazz will play the Grizzlies on November 10 in Memphis and then return home for a game against Portland on November 14.

Utah will play the Suns at home on November 17 and then head to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on November 21. The game against Phoenix will be broadcast on ESPN and the game in Crypto.com Arena will be on TNT.

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $500,000.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz To Play First Sunday Home Games Since 2001

The Utah Jazz 23-24 season will feature the team's first Sunday home games since 2001. Three Sunday games will be played at the Delta Center.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #12 Utah’s Sataoa Laumea (Offensive Lineman)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #12 is Utah's Sataoa Laumea (OL). Throughout the summer...

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Black Desert Resort Putting On For Utah As Host For PGA, LPGA Tours

The PGA and LPGA both have plans to tee off in Utah in the next two years. Both will do so from the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #48 Bobby Hansen

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 48 is guard Bobby Hansen.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Releases First Nonconference Schedule As Big 12 Program

BYU basketball will face 13 teams out of league before jumping into Big 12 conference play.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Starting Safety Micah Harper Announces He’s Out For 2023 Season

Starting BYU safety is out for the 2023 season due to an injury. The second of his career in Provo.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah Jazz Announce 2023-24 Schedule