Utah Jazz Announce 2023-24 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz released their 2023-24 schedule for the upcoming NBA season.

The Jazz will open the season on October 25 against the Sacramento Kings and conclude the year against the Golden State Warriors on April 14.

The organization enters the season with raised expectations after a surprisingly strong 2022-23 campaign, plus the addition of veteran John Collins, and rookies Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh.

Utah Jazz Release Full 2023-24 NBA Schedule

The Jazz will host the Kings (Oct. 25) and the Los Angeles Clippers (Oct. 27) to open the season before facing the Phoenix Suns on October 28 for their first road game.

The team has two six-game road trips stretching from December 20-28 and January 20-30.

The longest homestand will be six games between January 10-18.

The @utahjazz have a handful of Sunday home games this year. November 19 vs. Phoenix, Feb 4 vs. Milwaukee, and Feb 25 vs. San Antonio. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) August 17, 2023

The Jazz schedule features 13 sets of back to back games including six road/road, four home/home, and three home/road sets.

The NBA All-Star Break runs from February 16-21 in Indiana.

Unlike recent years the Jazz have a relatively light holiday schedule.

The team will host the Dallas Mavericks on New Years Day, host the Indiana Pacres on MLK Jr. Day, host the Los Angeles Lakers on Valentines, and play in Sacramento on Easter.

NBA Announces In-Season Tournament Dates

On Tuesday the NBA announced the dates and pairings for the inaugural in-season tournament, including the four cup games for the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz find themselves in group play with the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Phoenix Suns.

To open tournament play, the Jazz will play the Grizzlies on November 10 in Memphis and then return home for a game against Portland on November 14.

The NBA has announced the dates the inaugural In-Season Tournament.#TakeNote https://t.co/DnOP4HInYe — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) August 15, 2023

Utah will play the Suns at home on November 17 and then head to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on November 21. The game against Phoenix will be broadcast on ESPN and the game in Crypto.com Arena will be on TNT.

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $500,000.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops