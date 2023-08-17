60 in 60: #12 Utah’s Sataoa Laumea (Offensive Lineman)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #12 is Utah’s Sataoa Laumea (OL).

Utah’s Sataoa Laumea

Laumea is a junior offensive lineman from Rialto, California.

Coming out of Eisenhower High School, Laumea was a four-star recruit. He was the All-CIF Southern Section Division 10 Offensive Player of the Year. As a junior in 2017, Laumea was named first-team all-area and first-team All-Citrus Belt League. Laumea was also invited to participate in the 2019 Polynesian Bowl. Besides football, Laumea competed in track & field, doing shotput and discus.

His first season with the Utes was in 2019 when he used his redshirt, playing in one game against UCLA. During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Laumea was a Pac-12 All-Conference second-team selection after starting in all five games at right guard. In 2021, Laumea started the last 13 games at right guard and was named Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention.



This past season, Laumea started in all 14 games and was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference first-team. Laumea was the rock for the Utes offensive line that only allowed 1.07 sacks per game. He helped Utah rush for 217.6 yards per game, which was the 11th-best in college football (second in the Pac-12).

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

