Jazz To Play First Sunday Home Games Since 2001

Aug 17, 2023, 1:56 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz 2023-24 season will feature the team’s first regular season Sunday home games since 2001.

The Jazz released their schedule for the upcoming campaign Thursday, and with it came three Sunday home games.

The season opens on Wednesday, October 25 against the Sacramento Kings.

Jazz Schedule Features Three Sunday Home Games

During the most recent scheduling period, the NBA mandated that each team designate select dates throughout the season for Sunday games, a rarity for the Jazz in recent history.

Former Jazz owner Larry H. Miller preferred to avoid Sunday games at the Delta Center, a tradition that has carried on over the last two decades.

This year, the Jazz will play three Sunday games at home including November 19 vs. the Phoenix Suns, February 4 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, and February 25 vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

The Jazz are 32-27 all-time in Sunday home games but haven’t hosted a Sunday game since January 21, 2001 when they beat the Suns 109-98.

The team is currently riding a four-game home winning streak on Sunday’s dating back to 1999.

The team hasn’t lost at the Delta Center on a Sunday since a 97-89 loss to Shaquille O’Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 7, 1999.

Jazz Announce Full Schedule

The Jazz will open the season on October 25 against the Sacramento Kings and conclude the year against the Golden State Warriors on April 14.

The NBA All-Star Break runs from February 16-21 in Indiana.

The team will host the Dallas Mavericks on New Years Day, host the Indiana Pacres on MLK Jr. Day, host the Los Angeles Lakers on Valentines, and play in Sacramento on Easter.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

