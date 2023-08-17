Ex-wife of Microsoft exec. from Utah now charged in his killing

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Shanna Gardner was charged with the murder of her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan, a Utah native, Microsoft executive, and father of four.

According to USA Today, Shanna Gardner was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

Bridegan was driving home to St. Augustine from Jacksonville Beach where he’d just dropped off his 9-year-old twins from his previous marriage, at their Shanna Gardner’s house.

With his 2-year-old in the backseat, Bridegan headed for home when he found a tire blocking the road. Bridegan went to retrieve the tire and move it out of the way when he was shot in the head.

Police announced the first arrest in the case on Jan. 25. Henry Arthur Tenon, 62, was the first charged and has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting and was the man who fired at Bridegan.

Mario Fernandez Saldana was charged in March for the same charges Shanna Gardner now faces. Fernandez Saldana and Shanna Gardner were previously married at the time of Bridegan’s death but are now separated.

Fernandez Saldana and Tenon are accused of orchestrating the shooting ambush on Bridegan.

Shanna Gardner is originally from Utah and her parents, Shelli and Sterling Gardner, still reside there.

Shelli and Sterling Gardner released the following statement through their attorney, Timothy Burton Anderson, Thursday:

“Words cannot accurately express the depth of our sadness. Family is our top priority. We love our daughter and are focused on supporting her and our entire family as we help our grandchildren navigate this difficult and very confusing time. For their sake and all involved, we caution against further speculation and request privacy as the legal process runs its course. In the meantime, we are thankful for the continued support, thoughtfulness and prayers being so generously shared by friends and loved ones.”

No other information was immediately available.