Utah National Guard commander under investigation

Aug 17, 2023, 4:28 PM | Updated: 4:29 pm

Brig. Gen. Michael Turley...

Utah National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Turley (left) shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Jeff Burton after Burton relinquished command of the Utah National Guard to Turley on Nov. 7, 2019. Turley is on paid administrative leave. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday that a Utah National Guard leader is on paid administrative leave while under investigation, but he didn’t say what he is under investigation for.

“Utah National Guard Adjutant Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley has been under investigation by the Department of the Army Inspector General,” Cox said in a statement. He said he has not yet seen the department’s report.

Turley became adjutant general of the Utah National Guard on Nov. 7, 2019, assuming command of 7,600 soldiers and employees.

Cox said Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack is stepping in as interim adjutant general in Turley’s absence. Boyack previously served as commander and assistant adjutant general-air of the Utah Air National Guard.

“I appreciate the ongoing commitment and service of Utah National Guard service members during this transition,” Cox said in the statement.

