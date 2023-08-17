KSL Sports Rewind: Week 2 High School Football Predictions

On The Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 2 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind’s picks.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks ahead of Week 2 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.

If you thought Week 1 was hard to predict, wait until you have to predict Week 2 with the intriguing matchups. Litster and Stewart didn’t make their picks last week so this will mark the first week that picks are recorded for KSL Sports Rewind.

In 2022, Stewart had a 71-30 record. Litster went 66-35 last season.

If you want to pick against KSL Sports Rewind, reach them on X, formerly known as Twitter. Or you can email them at rewindsportsnetwork@gmail.com. For a full breakdown of each pick, check out the video at the top of the story.

Syracuse @ Brighton

Litster: Brighton
Stewart: Brighton

Crimson Cliffs @ Bingham

Litster: Bingham
Stewart: Crimson Cliffs

Bishop Gorman (NV) @ Corner Canyon

Litster: Corner Canyon
Stewart: Bishop Gorman

Orem @ American Fork

Litster: American Fork
Stewart: American Fork

Skyridge @ East

Litster: Skyridge
Stewart: Skyridge

Timpview @ Lone Peak

Litster: Lone Peak
Stewart: Timpview

Box Elder @ Mountain Crest

Litster: Box Elder
Stewart: Box Elder

Provo @ Olympus

Litster: Olympus
Stewart: Provo

West @ Santa Margarita (CA)

Litster: West
Stewart: West

Spanish Fork @ Maple Mountain

Litster: Maple Mountain
Stewart: Maple Mountain

Bear River @ Morgan

Litster: Bear River
Stewart: Morgan

Westlake @ Alta

Litster: Alta
Stewart: Westlake

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter that has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker that played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Lone Peak High School, where the Knights will host the Timpview Thunderbirds. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 18. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 2 High School Football Predictions