KSL Sports Rewind: Week 2 High School Football Predictions
Aug 17, 2023, 4:57 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 2 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Friday with KSL Sports Rewind’s picks.
Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks ahead of Week 2 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.
If you thought Week 1 was hard to predict, wait until you have to predict Week 2 with the intriguing matchups. Litster and Stewart didn’t make their picks last week so this will mark the first week that picks are recorded for KSL Sports Rewind.
In 2022, Stewart had a 71-30 record. Litster went 66-35 last season.
If you want to pick against KSL Sports Rewind, reach them on X, formerly known as Twitter. Or you can email them at rewindsportsnetwork@gmail.com. For a full breakdown of each pick, check out the video at the top of the story.
Syracuse @ Brighton
Litster: Brighton
Stewart: Brighton
Crimson Cliffs @ Bingham
Litster: Bingham
Stewart: Crimson Cliffs
Bishop Gorman (NV) @ Corner Canyon
Litster: Corner Canyon
Stewart: Bishop Gorman
Orem @ American Fork
Litster: American Fork
Stewart: American Fork
Skyridge @ East
Litster: Skyridge
Stewart: Skyridge
Timpview @ Lone Peak
Litster: Lone Peak
Stewart: Timpview
Box Elder @ Mountain Crest
Litster: Box Elder
Stewart: Box Elder
Provo @ Olympus
Litster: Olympus
Stewart: Provo
West @ Santa Margarita (CA)
Litster: West
Stewart: West
Spanish Fork @ Maple Mountain
Litster: Maple Mountain
Stewart: Maple Mountain
Bear River @ Morgan
Litster: Bear River
Stewart: Morgan
Westlake @ Alta
Litster: Alta
Stewart: Westlake
About KSL Sports Rewind
Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.
KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.
Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.
Game Night Live
Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.
Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter that has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.
Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.
Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker that played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.
The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Lone Peak High School, where the Knights will host the Timpview Thunderbirds. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 18. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.