Starship concert switches venues thanks to last-minute efforts

Aug 17, 2023, 8:17 PM | Updated: 8:21 pm

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND LARRY D. CURTIS


NORTH LOGAN, Utah — They say the show must go on but last-minute fire concerns have caused a last-minute scramble to keep Friday’s Starship concert in Cache Valley on track.

The long-planned Friday show was deemed a possible fire hazard. Even with relatively low fire danger in Cache Valley, fire officials want to play it safe and organizers say they understand, so a plethora of teams are working to make sure the show, indeed, goes on — even if it isn’t where it was originally planned.

Starship is performing as part of the summer concert series at Cherry Peak, but the event is being moved to a new stage at Green Canyon High School in North Logan. According to the Cache County Firer District, it’s a matter of taking every precaution.

In a letter Rod Hammer, Fire Chief at the Cache County School District said he was dying approval of the special event permit “due to the risk of extreme fire danger.”

“You’ve got production, you got management, you have to focus with the artist’s management about getting that first approval to see if it’s even a possibility,” Dustin Hansen, operations and marketing manager at Cherry Peak said about the move. “We were set up earlier this week to rock ‘n’ roll for tomorrow night and it’s going to be right up against the gun and all hands on deck and everybody’s going to be putting in the extra effort.”

The school hosted a football game Thursday, meaning the production can’t start set up until the game production is all over.

Hansen said he is grateful for the working relationship with the Cache County School District that made the change possible. There will be fireworks involved so the production had to resubmit to get the needed permits too.

A Starship concert set for a mountain stage had to moved to a North Logan highschool and is planned for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Mike Anderson/KSLTV) A stage will have to be moved for a Starship concert in Cache Valley on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Mike Anderson/KSL TV) A stage will have to be moved for a Starship concert in Cache Valley on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Mike Anderson/KSL TV) A Starship concert set for a mountain stage had to moved to a North Logan highschool and is planned for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Mike Anderson/KSLTV)

 

Starship’s name was transitioned from Jefferson Starship and has a number of massive hits including “We Built This City”, “Sara”, and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” The group has roots in legendary Jefferson Airplane, formed in San Francisco in 1965 with songs such as “White Rabbit” and “Somebody to Love.”

Tickets and a venue map are available here.

