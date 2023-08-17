Browns LB Mohamoud Diabate Forces Safety, Fumble During NFL Preseason Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and rookie Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate forced a safety and a fumble by the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.

The Eagles hosted the Browns at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday, August 17.

After Cleveland’s offense fumbled the ball near the goal line, Diabate and the Browns’ defense took scoring into their own hands. With 8:51 remaining in the opening quarter, the Eagles attempted to run the ball out of the end zone. Diabate flew into the backfield and stopped Philadelphia’s Kenneth Gainwell from getting past the goal line.

Diabate’s stop resulted in an Eagles safety and two points for the Browns. Cleveland took a 2-0 lead with the linebacker’s play.

Later in the half, Diabate made another impact play for Cleveland’s defense. With 5:35 left in the second quarter, the former Utah linebacker punched the ball free from the hands of Eagles running back Trey Sermon. The Browns recovered the pigskin and went on to score a field goal on their next drive.

Midway through the third quarter, Diabate led the Browns with eight total tackles, seven solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.

Cleveland’s game against Philadelphia is televised on NFL Network.

The Browns opened the preseason with a win over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game. In their second preseason contest, the Browns suffered a two-point loss to the Washington Commanders. Cleveland finishes up the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 26 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network.

About Mohamoud Diabate

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Auburn, Alabama native played for the Florida Gators. Diabate played for the Gators from 2019-21.

During his time with Florida, the linebacker recorded 170 total tackles, 71 solo tackles, 6.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and one pass breakup.

After the 2021 season, Diabate transferred to Utah. He started 12 games at linebacker for the Utes in 2022.

In his lone season with the Utes, the senior posted 58 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup. He finished his college career with a total of 228 total tackles, 103 solo tackles, 11.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception, and two pass breakups.

TURNOVER: On 4th & 9, Caleb Williams 10-yd sack by Mohamoud Diabate fumble recovered by Lander Barton#Utes 40 #Trojans 24 4th pic.twitter.com/TVDkyKZ6V5 — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 3, 2022

The defensive standout helped Utah capture its second of back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his only season with the program.

Following the 2022 season, Diabate accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

RELATED: Utah Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate Declares For The NFL Draft

Diabate was not selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed with the Browns in late April.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland