A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing 7 babies
Aug 18, 2023, 7:59 AM
(Cheshire Constabulary via AP)
Aug 18, 2023, 7:59 AM
(Cheshire Constabulary via AP)
Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute on Thursday, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.
1 day ago
North Korea says a U.S. soldier who bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean border last month did so after being disillusioned at the inequality of American society.
3 days ago
Indian officials say heavy monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides in the country's Himalayan region, leaving at least 48 people dead and many others trapped.
4 days ago
A candidate in Ecuador’s upcoming presidential election, Fernando Villavicencio, was assassinated at a campaign event in the capital Wednesday.
8 days ago
An aid organization in Haiti says that American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter have been freed nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince.
9 days ago
Gently holding a baby hummingbird between her hands, Catia Lattouf says, “Hello, cute little guy. Are you very hungry?” It’s the newest patient at her apartment in a toney section of Mexico City
10 days ago
