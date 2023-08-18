Woman shot in domestic violence incident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is in custody following a domestic violence-related shooting early Friday, according to police.

About 12:25 a.m., Salt Lake City police officers responded to the area of 600 W. South Temple on a report of a shooting. The alleged gunman and victim had driven away by the time officers arrived, but witnesses provided police with the alleged gunman’s vehicle.

“An officer found a car matching the description (or the car) being driven recklessly near 400 S. 900 West. Officers safely took the suspect into custody near 3400 S. State Street. This was not a pursuit,” police stated on Friday.

Inside the car, a woman was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The alleged gunman and woman knew each other, detectives say.

The name of the person arrested was not immediately released.

This story will be updated.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website .

. In an emergency, call 911