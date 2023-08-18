On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Agreement central to a public dispute between Michael Oher and the Tuohys is being questioned

Aug 18, 2023, 10:25 AM

FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half of an...

FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010. Michael Oher, the former NFL tackle known for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ADRIAN SAINZ, JONATHAN MTTISE AND BEN FINLEY


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — In 2004, when Michael Oher was a coveted college football recruit, the 18-year-old high schooler agreed in court to allow the Memphis couple he lived with to make decisions for him about signing contracts and any medical issues.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy had taken in Oher, who had been in the Tennessee foster care system and at one point lived on the streets. The judge-approved agreement, called a conservatorship, was made with the permission of Oher’s biological mother and inked about two months before Oher signed to play offensive line for Ole Miss, where Sean Tuohy had been a standout basketball player.

Nineteen years later, Oher has asked for the agreement to end in a probate court filing accusing the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense and lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents. Oher, who played eight NFL seasons, claims the Tuohys never took legal action to assume custody before he turned 18, though he was told to call them “Mom” and “Dad.”

The demand by Oher, whose life story was turned into the Oscar-nominated film “The Blind Side,” has led to scrutiny of the Tuohys and of the agreement itself, with one expert questioning how a judge approved it.

“There are a lot of not just unusual, but shocking and maybe never before seen things, for even attorneys experienced in this area,” said Victoria Haneman, a professor of trusts and estates at the Creighton University School of Law.

Now 37, Oher seeks a full accounting of assets, considering his life story produced millions of dollars, though he says he received nothing from the movie. He accuses the Tuohys of falsely representing themselves as his adoptive parents, saying he only discovered in February that the conservatorship provided him no familial relationship to them.

The Tuohys said they loved Oher like a son and supported him when he lived with them and when he was in college. They are devastated by accusations by Oher, who has been estranged from them for about a decade, their lawyers say.

In Tennessee, a conservatorship removes power from a person to make decisions for themselves, and it is often used in the case of a medical condition or disability. But Oher’s conservatorship was approved “despite the fact that he was over 18 years old and had no diagnosed physical or psychological disabilities,” his petition said.

The Tuohys said they set up the conservatorship to help Oher with health insurance, a driver’s license and being admitted to college. Their lawyers said in a news conference Wednesday that the Tuohys never received money from Oher’s NFL contracts or shoe deals and they split money from “The Blind Side,” which earned the couple, their two children and Oher an estimated $100,000 apiece.

The Tuohys didn’t instead adopt Oher because the conservatorship was the fastest way to satisfy the NCAA’s concerns that the Tuohys weren’t simply steering a talented athlete to Ole Miss, lawyer Randall Fishman said.

“There was one thing to accomplish, and that was to make him part of the family, so that the NCAA would be satisfied because Sean would have been a booster of the university,” Fishman said.

The Tuohys’ lawyers said they intend to end the conservatorship and that the accounting Oher asked for would not be difficult.

Still, how the agreement was reached raised concerns for Haneman, the Creighton professor.

“I am frankly floored that any judge allowed them to use the conservatorship in this way, you know, with the purpose of circumventing NCAA rules,” she said.

Haneman also questioned why the conservatorship didn’t include a medical affidavit showing disability, or the appointment of a guardian ad litem who would protect Oher and provide an “independent set of eyes.” Both are typically part of conservatorships, she said.

Haneman said there were other legal options available, such as power of attorney, that would not have stripped Oher of his “legal capacity.”

“At the end of the day, you do not put an adult in a conservatorship because they need help with a driver’s license or college applications,” Haneman said.

Fishman said the medical affidavit wasn’t needed because Oher didn’t have mental or physical disabilities. Also, Oher had no assets to be accounted for, and the Tuohys were only made “conservator of the person.”

“People have been saying, ‘Well, you’ve got to have some kind of issue to be a ward in a conservatorship,’” Fishman said Thursday. “That’s just not true. He just needed some guidance and that’s why the court did it.”

Fishman said the guardian issue was waived because Oher was 18 and his mother consented.

Another Tuohy attorney, Martin Singer, said in a statement that profit participation checks and studio accounting statements support the assertions that Oher received money from the film.

When Oher refused to cash the checks, the statement said, the Tuohys deposited Oher’s share into a trust account for his son.

The couple said agents negotiated the advance for the Tuohys and Oher from the production company for “The Blind Side,” based on a book written by Sean Tuohy’s friend Michael Lewis.

Lewis told The Washington Post that no one involved in the book received millions of dollars. Regarding money made off the profits from the film, which raked in hundreds of millions of dollars, Lewis said that he and the Tuohy family each received around $350,000 after taxes and agent fees.

“It’s outrageous how Hollywood accounting works, but the money is not in the Tuohys’ pockets,” Lewis told the newspaper in an interview published Wednesday.

People depicted in biopics typically do not make a lot of money because they have little bearing on a movie’s success, said Julie Shapiro, director of the Entertainment and Media Law Institute at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

“Most often, it’s the actors, director and screenwriters who determine the financial success of a project,” Shapiro said. Studios do not need to acquire someone’s “life rights” to tell a story. But they often do it to prevent lawsuits, she said.

The petition by Oher, who has never been a fan of the movie about his life, asks that the Tuohys be sanctioned and pay damages.

Some have questioned why the Tuohys didn’t simply adopt Oher as an adult.

“There’s no really clear answer as to what the legal obstacle was for them to complete the adoption,” Haneman said. “They did say (Wednesday) that it was a timing issue, but that timing issue would not have prevented them from completing the adoption while he was at Ole Miss.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The immune response may be stronger if a Covid-19 booster goes in the same arm as your last shot, a...

Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Which arm gets the Covid-19 booster may make a difference, study shows

The immune response may be stronger if your booster goes in the same arm as your last Covid-19 shot, according to a new study.

12 hours ago

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the National ...

Associated Press

Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm

Hurricane Hilary has grown rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years.

12 hours ago

Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The wildf...

Associated Press

Maui’s emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire

The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned after criticisms for not activating sirens.

2 days ago

Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sherif...

Associated Press

Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia said Thursday they're investigating threats targeting members of the grand jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies.

2 days ago

Mortgage rates...

Anna Bahney, CNN

Mortgage rates soar to their highest level in 21 years

US mortgage rates surged this week, rising to their highest level in 21 years.

2 days ago

FILE — (Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Police search for person who killed 11-year-old girl, left body in her suburban Houston home

Police continued to search Thursday for the person who sexually assaulted and killed an 11-year-old girl before placing her body underneath her bed in her family’s suburban Houston apartment.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Agreement central to a public dispute between Michael Oher and the Tuohys is being questioned