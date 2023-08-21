Clearfield company where man was killed by equipment had series of OSHA violations

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Utility Trailer Manufacturing, the company where a man was killed while working Wednesday, has had seven Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations and four accidents since 2017.

Clearfield police said some equipment suspended over the workers fell, striking the man and giving him a traumatic head injury. The incident is still being investigated by OSHA.

On June 2, 2017, there was an accident and an OSHA investigation found one “serious” violation within “general requirements for all machines.” The initial penalty was listed at $4,500 and ultimately settled for $2,250.

On Feb 6, 2019, there was another accident, but information on the accident was not available and no violations were listed.

On July 25, 2019, there was another accident, an initially OSHA found four violations regarding “powered industrial trucks.” However, the company settled with just one violation and a $5,000 fine.

On Sept. 23, 2022, an accident occurred and two “serious” violations are listed, one for missing guarding on a hand-fed engraving press, and the other, for not having a designated safety inspection person. The company was fined $10,000 in all, $5,000 for each violation.

KSL TV reached out to Utility Trailer Manufacturing, but did not hear back.