On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Clearfield company where man was killed by equipment had series of OSHA violations

Aug 21, 2023, 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:42 am

(Google Earth Pro)...

(Google Earth Pro)

(Google Earth Pro)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Utility Trailer Manufacturing, the company where a man was killed while working Wednesday, has had seven Occupational Safety and Health Administration violations and four accidents since 2017.

Clearfield police said some equipment suspended over the workers fell, striking the man and giving him a traumatic head injury. The incident is still being investigated by OSHA.

Man killed by falling equipment at Clearfield factory

On June 2, 2017, there was an accident and an OSHA investigation found one “serious” violation within “general requirements for all machines.” The initial penalty was listed at $4,500 and ultimately settled for $2,250.

On Feb 6, 2019, there was another accident, but information on the accident was not available and no violations were listed.

On July 25, 2019, there was another accident, an initially OSHA found four violations regarding “powered industrial trucks.” However, the company settled with just one violation and a $5,000 fine.

On Sept. 23, 2022, an accident occurred and two “serious” violations are listed, one for missing guarding on a hand-fed engraving press, and the other, for not having a designated safety inspection person. The company was fined $10,000 in all, $5,000 for each violation.

KSL TV reached out to Utility Trailer Manufacturing, but did not hear back.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Corner Canyon High School Sign (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Corner Canyon High launches new school year with new tech

Canyon School District is coming back to school with newly implemented new camera technology in hallways and on buses to keep students safer this year.

12 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

St. George police searching for drive-by shooting suspect

A stolen car was identified as the vehicle in a drive-by shooting in St. George. The suspect has yet to be taken into custody.

12 hours ago

In an aerial view, burned cars and homes are seen a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire o...

Josh Ellis

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $1M to Red Cross for Maui wildfire relief

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts after wildfires devastated communities across Maui.

12 hours ago

The Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity on Wednesday awarded post-performance tax reductions ...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

OmniTeq, Gabb Wireless to bring thousands of new jobs to Utah

The Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity on Wednesday awarded post-performance tax reductions to two companies set to bring thousands of jobs to Utah.

12 hours ago

Handcuffs...

Michael Houck

Police: Man claims he’s a ‘good Samaritan’ after trying to meet up with an underage girl

A California man was arrested after allegedly attempting to have sex with an underage girl in Logan, police say.

2 days ago

Eric Rea, Podium.com CEO, listens to John Warnock, Adobe founder, during the Silicon Slopes Tech Su...

Matt Brooks, KSL.com and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

Adobe co-founder, U alum, John Warnock dies at 82

Adobe co-founder and University of Utah alumni John Warnock died on Saturday at age 82, Adobe confirmed in a statement Sunday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Clearfield company where man was killed by equipment had series of OSHA violations