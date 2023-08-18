Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #47 Nate Williams

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 47 is guard Nate Williams.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Nate Williams’ career with the Jazz.

Check out the full list here.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 47 – Nate Williams

Acquired by the New Orleans Jazz in 1975, Nate Williams became an instant impact contributor over the next three years.

Williams appeared in 222 games over four separate seasons in New Orleans where he averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor.

Though he never got to play for the Jazz in Utah, he was familiar with the region after his two standout seasons as a member of the Utah State Aggies basketball team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)



Williams averaged 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists with the Aggies and was named a Sophomore All-American before being selected with the top overall pick of the 1971 NBA Hardship Draft by the Cincinnati Royals.

The guard still ranks fourth all-time in Jazz franchise history with a defensive rating of 98.2.

The Jazz traded Williams to the Golden State Warriors in 1978 for a second round pick.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops