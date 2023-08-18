On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecution, defense set to argue Bryan Kohberger’s alibi, other issues at court hearing on Univ. of Idaho killings

Aug 18, 2023, 12:38 PM

FILE - Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Co...

FILE - Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, May 22, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. On Wednesday, Aug. 2, attorneys for Kohberger, accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year, said he was on a long drive by himself around the time of the slayings. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JEFFREY KOPP AND ERIC LEVENSON


CNN

Idaho prosecutors and defense attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last year, are set to appear in court Friday to discuss his alibi and several other outstanding legal issues.

The court will hear arguments on six motions, including Kohberger’s claim that he was out for a drive alone the night of the murders.

The state has argued he must provide his exact whereabouts that night and any witnesses who can support his alibi. However, the defense has argued the court should exempt him from further inquiry, and said he is “prepared to provide further detail in an ex parté hearing with the court.”

“Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time; at this time there is not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment of the hours between late night November 12, 2022 and early morning November 13, 2022,” the defense wrote. “He was out, driving during the late night and early morning hours of November 12-13, 2022.”

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder in the November 13 deaths of 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were fatally stabbed in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

A not guilty plea has been entered on Kohberger’s behalf. His trial is set for October.

Of the six motions set to be addressed Friday, two come from the defense and four from the prosecution.

The defense motions are related to (1) a request to compel the state to disclose DNA profiles and (2) a request to stay the court proceedings to investigate potential procedural issues with the grand jury.

The prosecution’s motions are connected to (1) the alibi, (2) protecting the disclosure of information of people involved in the genetic genealogy investigation, (3) issues on the timeline of the trial and Kohberger’s right to a speedy trial and (4) a request to set deadlines on pretrial issues.

The evidence in the case

Statements by a surviving witness and other evidence led investigators to believe the killings happened between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m., according to court documents. There was no sign of forced entry, police have said.

The killing sparked fear in the quiet college town and led to weeks of speculation as to who was the killer. Kohberger, a criminology graduate student at nearby Washington State University, was arrested seven weeks later at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania.

Authorities began to focus their investigation on Kohberger after learning he was the registered owner of a white Hyundai Elantra similar to one seen in surveillance footage near the crime scene, according to a probable cause affidavit released in January. His appearance also was consistent with a surviving roommate’s description of the suspect, specifically noting his height, weight and bushy eyebrows, according to the affidavit.

Other evidence listed in the affidavit included phone records showing Kohberger’s phone had been near the victims’ home at least a dozen times since June. Records also show the phone near the site of the killings hours later, between 9:12 a.m. and 9:21 a.m., the document says.

Additionally, Kohberger’s DNA was a “statistical match” to DNA collected from the sheath of a knife found at the crime scene, according to court documents filed by prosecutors.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Chick-fil-A's new creation and limited-time offer, the honey pepper pimento cheese sandwich. Mandat...

Carly Breland, CNN

New Chick-fil-A creation may spark another sandwich war

Chick-fil-a has introduced a new chicken sandwich: the honey pepper pimento cheese sandwich.

15 hours ago

The immune response may be stronger if a Covid-19 booster goes in the same arm as your last shot, a...

Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Which arm gets the COVID-19 booster may make a difference, study shows

The immune response may be stronger if your booster goes in the same arm as your last COVID-19 shot, according to a new study.

15 hours ago

FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half of an...

Adrian Sainz, Jonathan Mttise and Ben Finley

Agreement central to a public dispute between Michael Oher and the Tuohys is being questioned

A court agreement signed by Michael Oher when he was 18 that allowed a Memphis couple to make medical and financial decisions for him is under scrutiny.

15 hours ago

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the National ...

Associated Press

Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm

Hurricane Hilary has grown rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years.

15 hours ago

Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The wildf...

Associated Press

Maui’s emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire

The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned after criticisms for not activating sirens.

2 days ago

Barricades are seen near the Fulton County courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The sherif...

Associated Press

Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia

Authorities in Georgia said Thursday they're investigating threats targeting members of the grand jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Prosecution, defense set to argue Bryan Kohberger’s alibi, other issues at court hearing on Univ. of Idaho killings