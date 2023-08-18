On The Site:
Walker Kessler Finds Bigger Role With Team USA Against Greece

Aug 18, 2023, 1:09 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler played the best game of his young international career for Team USA in their win over Greece.

After failing to see the floor in Team USA’s victory over Spain earlier this week, Kessler was a vital piece in the rotation during the 108-86 victory on Friday.

Kessler played 16 minutes off the bench, more than doubling his previous on-court time with Team USA, and scored seven points, grabbed five rebounds, and recorded a block and an assist.

Prior to the matchup against Greece, the second-year big man was relegated to primarily late-game cleanup minutes over the team’s first few exhibition contests.

Kessler’s best play came when he was challenged at the rim by Greek guard Thomas Walkup. The former Stephen F. Austin star tried to dunk on the Jazz center, but Kessler emphatically rejected the shot with his left hand.

Walker Kessler, Team USA Will See Greece Again

After knocking off Greece, Team USA and Kessler will stay in stay in Abu Dhabi to face Germany on Sunday.

The contest against Germany is Team USA’s final exhibition game before FIBA World Cup group play begins late next week.

Kessler and Team USA will then travel to compete in the FIBA World Cup group stage in Manila.

August 26: vs. New Zealand – 6:40 AM MST

August 28: vs. Greece – 6:40 AM MST

August 30: vs. Jordan – 2:4o AM MST

The quarterfinals will begin on September 5 and will conclude with the gold medal game on September 10.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

