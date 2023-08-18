On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #11 Utah’s Simote Pepa (Defensive Tackle)

Aug 18, 2023, 1:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #11 is Utah’s Simote Pepa (DT).

Utah’s Simote Pepa

Pepa is a sophomore defensive tackle from South Jordan, Utah.

Pepa was rated as the No. 6 player in the state of Utah out of Bingham High School in 2017. He was the Deseret News 6A MVP, Region 4 MV, a two-time all-state, and all-region selection. He also helped lead the Miners to state titles in 2016 and 2017.

Pepa saw the field in four games in 2021. He was a Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll selection that year.

Last season, Pepa played in all 14 games. He posted 27 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and two pass breakups. He was a College Football Network Freshman All-America Honorable Mention and made the AP Pac-12 All-Conference First Team.

RELATED: Utah Hoping To Get ‘Sack Lake City’ Back On Track

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Gets Back To MLS Play With Trip To Los Angeles

After more than a month away from Major League Soccer action, Real Salt Lake gets back to MLS play with a trip to Southern California.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Finds Bigger Role With Team USA Against Greece

Walker Kessler played the best game of his young international career for Team USA in their win over Greece. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #47 Nate Williams

The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players is officially underway, and coming in at number 47 is guard Nate Williams.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Utah State Wide Receivers Face Uphill Battle In 2023

For the second straight season, Utah State is tasked with replacing much of the previous season's wide receiver production.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 13 BYU Soccer Kicks Off Big 12 Era With Win Over No. 21 Saint Louis

BYU's first sporting event representing the Big 12 kicks off with a victory.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Browns LB Mohamoud Diabate Forces Safety During NFL Preseason Game

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate forced a safety by the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

60 in 60: #11 Utah’s Simote Pepa (Defensive Tackle)