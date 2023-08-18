60 in 60: #11 Utah’s Simote Pepa (Defensive Tackle)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #11 is Utah’s Simote Pepa (DT).

Utah’s Simote Pepa

Pepa is a sophomore defensive tackle from South Jordan, Utah.

Pepa was rated as the No. 6 player in the state of Utah out of Bingham High School in 2017. He was the Deseret News 6A MVP, Region 4 MV, a two-time all-state, and all-region selection. He also helped lead the Miners to state titles in 2016 and 2017.

Pepa saw the field in four games in 2021. He was a Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll selection that year.

Last season, Pepa played in all 14 games. He posted 27 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and two pass breakups. He was a College Football Network Freshman All-America Honorable Mention and made the AP Pac-12 All-Conference First Team.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

