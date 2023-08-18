On The Site:
Salt Lake bank evacuated after robbery

Aug 18, 2023, 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:33 pm

Salt Lake City Police car...

A bank at at 800 South at 200 East was evacuated Friday because of an unattended bag. (Salt Lake City Police Department

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City bank was evacuated following a robbery Friday.

A police department tweet said the suspect is in custody but officers evacuated the building because of an unattended bag.

The tweet went out just after 2 p.m.

The incident happened at 800 South at 200 East.

An updated tweet said, “Due to suspicious circumstances w/ the bag left behind, and statements made by the suspect, we have called out our Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU). They will conduct an assessment to determine if the bag poses any threat and will work to render it safe.”

