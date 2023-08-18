Salt Lake bank evacuated after robbery

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City bank was evacuated following a robbery Friday.

A police department tweet said the suspect is in custody but officers evacuated the building because of an unattended bag.

The tweet went out just after 2 p.m.

The incident happened at 800 South at 200 East.

An updated tweet said, “Due to suspicious circumstances w/ the bag left behind, and statements made by the suspect, we have called out our Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU). They will conduct an assessment to determine if the bag poses any threat and will work to render it safe.”