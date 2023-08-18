Real Salt Lake Gets Back To MLS Play With Trip To Los Angeles

SALT LAKE CITY – After more than a month away from Major League Soccer action, Real Salt Lake gets back to MLS play with a trip to Southern California.

Real Salt Lake @ LA Galaxy

RSL is slated to play the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Sunday, August 20.

It will be the club’s first MLS match since July 15 when Real Salt Lake defeated the New York Red Bulls.

Since the win over New York, RSL has played four straight games as part of the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament. Real Salt Lake was eliminated from the tourney with a 4-0 loss to LAFC on August 8. RSL hasn’t played since the blowout loss.

Real Salt Lake’s recent run of play

Prior to Leagues Cup play, Real Salt Lake was on a 10-match unbeaten streak across MLS and Open Cup matches. The club also didn’t drop a result between May 31 and July 26.

During the 10-match streak, RSL recorded seven victories and three draws. Before starting Leagues Cup play, Real Salt Lake outscored its opponents by a total of 22-10 in June and July.

RSL owns a 10-7-7 record in MLS play and sits in third place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points this season. 37 points is tied for the sixth-most in all of MLS in 2023.

RSL vs. Galaxy in 2023

LA currently sits in the 13th spot out of 14 teams in the Western Conference standings. The Galaxy own a 5-7-10 record this season, good for 22 points in the West standings.

In 2023, RSL and LA split their first two meetings. The Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake, 3-2, in MLS action on May 31. Eight days later, RSL avenged the loss with a 3-2 win over the Galaxy in U.S. Open Cup play.

Real Salt Lake’s match against the Galaxy kicks off at 8:30 p.m. (MDT) and will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

