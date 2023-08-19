Toddler struck by alleged drunk driver faces long recovery in burn unit

SALT LAKE CITY — A two-year-old girl is recovering from serious burns after an alleged drunk driver slammed into her family’s parked truck.

The Pulsiphers are grateful two-year-old Addie is alive but she’s got a long recovery ahead in the University of Utah Hospital burn unit.

We expect to be safe from traffic in the neighborhoods and on the sidewalk.

“We brought the truck and trailer with us. We parked it on the side of the road,” McKay Pulsipher said.

He was with his young daughters when it all happened Sunday.

“I didn’t even see the car hit us at all. I just felt the car lurch back and then I fell back,” Pulsipher said.

He and five-year-old Bailey were fine, but two-year-old Addie was hurt badly.

Her mother, Samantha said, “The tire separated all of her muscles from all her skin and fat on the bottom portion of her leg.”

Her parents said Addie will be in the hospital for about six weeks. She’s had three surgeries so far in four days.

“She smiles sometimes, but she’s going through a lot of pain and it’s a hard time for her,” Samantha said.

But they say Addie remains in good spirits.

“She loves to be outside, so this is really hard for her being in a hospital bed,” her father said.

Big sister Bailey is taking it hard after she saw the whole thing happen.

Samantha said, “She told me she thinks it’s her fault because she’s supposed to protect her sister.”

We all want to protect our little ones but, in this case, police said 59-year-old Bobby Barker was so inebriated that he had trouble standing Sunday.

The Pulsiphers are grateful Addie is alive, but they have one simple request with this story.

“This it will help even one person know that they should not drive while under the influence of anything that can inhibit their driving,” Samantha said.

Because we should be able to feel safe on the sidewalk.

“I hope other people will realize the big mistakes they can have if they’re under the influence of anything,” Samantha added.

One mistake can change lives.

Barker was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Family members have put together a GoFundMe* account for the Pulsipher’s medical expenses.

