San Francisco 49ers Sign Former XFL, BYU DL Tomasi Laulile

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and XFL defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile inked a contract with the NFL‘s San Francisco 49ers.

The XFL reported Laulile’s deal with the Niners on Friday, August 18.

Laulile previously spent time in San Francisco after signing a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2022.

The former BYU standout helped the Arlington Renegades win the 2023 XFL Championship in May. Last season, Laulile recorded nine total tackles, three solo tackles, one interception, and a touchdown in nine games played for the Renegades.

Now, Laulile becomes the second former BYU player on the 49ers’ roster, joining former Cougar great and NFL All-Pro Fred Warner.

Last season, the 49ers posted a 13-4 record and reached the NFC title game.

San Francisco opened the 2023 preseason with a 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on August 13. The 49ers’ next preseason game is at home against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on NFL+. San Francisco closes out the preseason against the Los Angeles Chargers on August 25.

The 49ers start their regular season schedule on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10.

About Tomasi Laulile

Prior to his time as a professional football player, Laulile played at BYU from 2013-16.

During his time with the Cougars, the Westlake, California native played in 33 games. He recorded 47 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and six quarterback hits during his BYU career.

Before his time in the XFL, Laulile spent time in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and 49ers.

In 2022, Laulile played in the USFL as a member of the Houston Gamblers.

