US Highway 6 closed in Price due to semitruck crash

PRICE, Utah — A crash involving a semitruck closed both directions of U.S. Highway 6 in Carbon County Friday night.

Photos from the scene showed the truck’s cab and trailer stuck on the cement barrier on the right side of westbound lanes near Exit 243 (state Route 55) in Price.

Sgt. Chris Bishop with the Utah Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating speed in conjunction with wet roads as the cause of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The Utah Department of Transporation estimated the closure would last until late Friday night.

