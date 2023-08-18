Real Salt Lake’s Match At LA Galaxy Moved Due To Weather

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake’s return to Major League Soccer action suffered a setback thanks to weather conditions in Southern California.

Real Salt Lake Match Moved

RSL was slated to play the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Sunday, August 20.

It would have been Real Salt Lake’s first MLS contest in more than a month.

Because of weather conditions in the Los Angeles area, the match was rescheduled for October 14.

Our game against LA Galaxy has been postponed to October 14th due to weather conditions in LA. — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 19, 2023

The contest would have been the club’s first MLS match since July 15 when Real Salt Lake defeated the New York Red Bulls.

Now, Real Salt Lake’s next match will be in the semifinal round of the U.S. Open Cup. RSL will play in Texas against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT).

Real Salt Lake’s match against Houston will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

Real Salt Lake’s Recent Play

Since the win over New York, RSL has played four straight games as part of the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament. Real Salt Lake was eliminated from the tourney with a 4-0 loss to LAFC on August 8. RSL hasn’t played since the blowout loss.

Prior to Leagues Cup play, Real Salt Lake was on a 10-match unbeaten streak across MLS and Open Cup matches. The club also didn’t drop a result between May 31 and July 26.

During the 10-match streak, RSL recorded seven victories and three draws. Before starting Leagues Cup play, Real Salt Lake outscored its opponents by a total of 22-10 in June and July.

RSL owns a 10-7-7 record in MLS play and sits in third place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points this season. 37 points is tied for the sixth-most in all of MLS in 2023.

RSL vs. Galaxy in 2023

LA currently sits in the 13th spot out of 14 teams in the Western Conference standings. The Galaxy own a 5-7-10 record this season, good for 22 points in the West standings.

In 2023, RSL and LA split their first two meetings. The Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake, 3-2, in MLS action on May 31. Eight days later, RSL avenged the loss with a 3-2 win over the Galaxy in U.S. Open Cup play.

