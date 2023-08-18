No. 10 Timpview Thunderbirds Overcome Turnovers, Upset No. 4 Lone Peak Knights

HIGHLAND, Utah – The No. 10 Timpview Thunderbirds overcame multiple turnovers to upset the No. 4 Lone Peak Knights on their home field.

The Knights hosted the Thunderbirds at Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah on Friday, August 18.

Lone Peak fell to Timpview, 31-28. The T-Birds withstood multiple giveaways to pick up their first win of the season.

Timpview Overcomes Turnovers To Beat Lone Peak

The Thunderbirds opened the evening on offense and began to march down the field. Timpview’s opening drive was quickly halted with an interception by Lone Peak that was returned into Knights territory. Lone Peak wasted little time in taking advantage of the turnover.

With 10:02 remaining in the first quarter, Knights quarterback Jackson Blake connected with Logan Hofheins over the middle and in the end zone for the first points of the game. After an extra-point kick, the Knights took an early 7-0 lead over the T-Birds.

Following the Knights’ touchdown, the T-Birds went back to work. However, Timpview’s second drive looked similar to its first. Less than three minutes after Lone Peak’s score, Thunderbirds quarterback Helaman Casuga was picked off by Easton Anderson of the Knights.

Fortunately for the T-Birds, the Knights were unable to capitalize on the second giveaway.

Later in the quarter, Timpview found its rhythm and evened things on the scoreboard. With 30 seconds left in the opening quarter, Thunderbirds running back Isaiah Vaea powered his way across the goal line for a short touchdown run and the T-Birds’ first points. After a PAT, the game was tied at 7-7.

Early in the second quarter, the Thunderbirds forced the Knights into a fourth down and punting situation. However, a roughing the punter penalty committed by Timpview gifted Lone Peak’s drive new life.

With 8:55 to go until halftime, the Knights took advantage of the continued possession and capped it with a touchdown pass from Blake to Jasean Mayberry. The Knights went up 14-7 after the extra-point attempt.

The Knights immediately got the ball back thanks to a Timpview turnover on the subsequent kickoff.

After a facemask penalty moved the Knights closer to the end zone, Blake hit Brooks Wilde for another Lone Peak touchdown.

Despite the errors, the Thunderbirds moved past their mistakes and quickly into the end zone.

Kennan Pula broke loose off the line of scrimmage, caught the ball, and took it to the house for a 56-yard touchdown with 7:32 left in the first half. Pula’s score cut Lone Peak’s lead to 21-14.

In reverse fashion, the mistakes moved from Timpview’s side of things to that of the home team. Blake threw an interception on the Knights’ next drive and Haven Halliday’s pick gave the ball back to the T-Birds.

Tru To’a made sure the Thunderbirds made the most of the Knights’ error. The Timpview standout found pay dirt and helped tie the scoreboard at 21-21 with under four minutes left in the half.

After the halftime, break, the blunders picked back up for the Thunderbirds. With 9:32 left in the third quarter, Timpview’s opening drive of the second half was abruptly ended with Casuga’s third interception of the night.

A few minutes later, the Knights jumped back in front with another touchdown run by Wilde.

Casuga shook off the interception and marched the Thunderbirds down the field and into the red zone.

With 2:27 to go until the final quarter, the Timpview signal-caller threw a dart over the middle to Tei Nacua for a T-Bird touchdown. The Casuga-Nacua connection knotted the game at 28-28.

A few minutes later, the Thunderbirds took their first lead of the night on a field goal. The kick put Timpview up 31-28 with 9:26 to go.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Blake threw another interception and gave the ball back to the Thunderbirds.

After a scoreless drive, the Knights got the ball back and were unable to convert on fourth down with 90 seconds left to play. Timpview managed to run the clock down before punting the ball back to Lone Peak with a few seconds to go. The Knights weren’t able to do anything on the final play and fell as a result.

With the win, the Thunderbirds improved to 1-1 on the season and the Knights dropped to a 1-1 record.

Next week’s Game Night Live Game of the Week will feature the Stansbury Stallions and Ridgeline Riverhawks. The contest will be played at Utah State University’s Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MDT) on Friday, August 25.

