On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 10 Timpview Thunderbirds Overcome Turnovers, Upset No. 4 Lone Peak Knights

Aug 18, 2023, 10:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HIGHLAND, Utah – The No. 10 Timpview Thunderbirds overcame multiple turnovers to upset the No. 4 Lone Peak Knights on their home field.

The Knights hosted the Thunderbirds at Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah on Friday, August 18.

Lone Peak fell to Timpview, 31-28. The T-Birds withstood multiple giveaways to pick up their first win of the season.

Timpview Overcomes Turnovers To Beat Lone Peak

The Thunderbirds opened the evening on offense and began to march down the field. Timpview’s opening drive was quickly halted with an interception by Lone Peak that was returned into Knights territory. Lone Peak wasted little time in taking advantage of the turnover.

With 10:02 remaining in the first quarter, Knights quarterback Jackson Blake connected with Logan Hofheins over the middle and in the end zone for the first points of the game. After an extra-point kick, the Knights took an early 7-0 lead over the T-Birds.

Following the Knights’ touchdown, the T-Birds went back to work. However, Timpview’s second drive looked similar to its first. Less than three minutes after Lone Peak’s score, Thunderbirds quarterback Helaman Casuga was picked off by Easton Anderson of the Knights.

Fortunately for the T-Birds, the Knights were unable to capitalize on the second giveaway.

Later in the quarter, Timpview found its rhythm and evened things on the scoreboard. With 30 seconds left in the opening quarter, Thunderbirds running back Isaiah Vaea powered his way across the goal line for a short touchdown run and the T-Birds’ first points. After a PAT, the game was tied at 7-7.

Early in the second quarter, the Thunderbirds forced the Knights into a fourth down and punting situation. However, a roughing the punter penalty committed by Timpview gifted Lone Peak’s drive new life.

With 8:55 to go until halftime, the Knights took advantage of the continued possession and capped it with a touchdown pass from Blake to Jasean Mayberry. The Knights went up 14-7 after the extra-point attempt.

The Knights immediately got the ball back thanks to a Timpview turnover on the subsequent kickoff.

After a facemask penalty moved the Knights closer to the end zone, Blake hit Brooks Wilde for another Lone Peak touchdown.

Despite the errors, the Thunderbirds moved past their mistakes and quickly into the end zone.

Kennan Pula broke loose off the line of scrimmage, caught the ball, and took it to the house for a 56-yard touchdown with 7:32 left in the first half. Pula’s score cut Lone Peak’s lead to 21-14.

In reverse fashion, the mistakes moved from Timpview’s side of things to that of the home team. Blake threw an interception on the Knights’ next drive and Haven Halliday’s pick gave the ball back to the T-Birds.

Tru To’a made sure the Thunderbirds made the most of the Knights’ error. The Timpview standout found pay dirt and helped tie the scoreboard at 21-21 with under four minutes left in the half.

After the halftime, break, the blunders picked back up for the Thunderbirds. With 9:32 left in the third quarter, Timpview’s opening drive of the second half was abruptly ended with Casuga’s third interception of the night.

A few minutes later, the Knights jumped back in front with another touchdown run by Wilde.

Casuga shook off the interception and marched the Thunderbirds down the field and into the red zone.

With 2:27 to go until the final quarter, the Timpview signal-caller threw a dart over the middle to Tei Nacua for a T-Bird touchdown. The Casuga-Nacua connection knotted the game at 28-28.

A few minutes later, the Thunderbirds took their first lead of the night on a field goal. The kick put Timpview up 31-28 with 9:26 to go.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Blake threw another interception and gave the ball back to the Thunderbirds.

After a scoreless drive, the Knights got the ball back and were unable to convert on fourth down with 90 seconds left to play. Timpview managed to run the clock down before punting the ball back to Lone Peak with a few seconds to go. The Knights weren’t able to do anything on the final play and fell as a result.

With the win, the Thunderbirds improved to 1-1 on the season and the Knights dropped to a 1-1 record.

Next week’s Game Night Live Game of the Week will feature the Stansbury Stallions and Ridgeline Riverhawks. The contest will be played at Utah State University’s Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MDT) on Friday, August 25.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mountain Crest Misses PAT, Box Elder Comes Back For Win

All of the results in the 4A classification from the second week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shaun Blanton, No. 11 Syracuse Titans Beat No. 9 Brighton Bengals

All of the results in the 5A classification from the second week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake’s Match At LA Galaxy Moved Due To Weather

After more than a month away from Major League Soccer action, Real Salt Lake gets back to MLS play with a trip to Southern California.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Football Players In Big 12 Try To Guess What City BYU Is In

The Big 12 Conference is still getting used to the addition of the four new schools, specifically the BYU Cougars.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

San Francisco 49ers Sign Former XFL, BYU DL Tomasi Laulile

Former BYU Cougars and XFL defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile inked a contract with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Make Four Selections In 2023 Collegiate Draft

The Utah Warriors selected four players in the Major League Rugby's collegiate draft, including a flanker from Brigham Young University.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

No. 10 Timpview Thunderbirds Overcome Turnovers, Upset No. 4 Lone Peak Knights